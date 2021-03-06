New COVID-19 cases added, 2 outbreaks over

Burke County added 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and two residential care facilities in the county were removed from the state’s outbreak list.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,495 virus cases on Friday, up from 9,480 cases Thursday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 376 active virus cases on Friday, with six people hospitalized.
The county has reported a total of 143 deaths from the virus.
In its briefing on Friday, the health department said the data dashboard numbers will fluctuate this weekend as the health department staff cleans up some of the data and fixes some of the duplicates found to make sure that the information stays accurate.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated on Friday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 2,093 new cases on Friday in the state, down from 2,502 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 870,149 cases and a percent positive rate of 4.3%. It also showed 1,226 people hospitalized on Friday and a total of 11,446 deaths reported, up from 11,399 deaths reported on Thursday.
NCDHHS released an update to its COVID-19 County Alert System this week, which showed Burke County as one of 66 “yellow” counties, which means significant community spread. The remainder of the 100 counties in the state include 34 “orange” counties, which means substantial community spread, and six “red” counties, which means critical community spread.
The latest alert system report shows Burke County had 311.7 virus cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period and a percent-positive rate of 3.5%. The impact on hospitals is low in the county, according to the report.
Vaccine
NCDHHS showed on Friday that 14,941 first doses and 9,625 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Burke County. The largest percentage of people vaccinated against the virus in the county (receiving both doses) have been those 65 years old or older, according to state data. And women have outpaced men in the county in getting vaccinated.
With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine now approved for use, it’s unknown at this point whether the state will increase its distribution of vaccine doses to counties after this week. Currently, the one-dose vaccine is being used for major community vaccination events, according to health officials.
This week will see the county health department getting its scheduled 300 doses and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge receiving its 1,170 doses a week. The health department receives the Moderna vaccine and the hospital system receives the Pfizer vaccine.
Both Walgreens and Table Rock pharmacies are each receiving 100 doses a week, said Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department. Walgreens is receiving doses directly from the federal government. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
She said the vaccination clinics are only scheduling for the number of doses they know they will be getting.
The state moved on to vaccinating the next group of frontline essential workers in Group 3, which started on Wednesday.
Those who are in priority groups can now visit CHSBR.org/vaccine to register for a shot.
People also can use the vaccination call center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Its number is 828-358-4454.
The health department has been working with essential businesses to get their employees vaccinated, McLeod has said. She said the department has been working with restaurants, fast food and retail stores, grocery stores and convenience stores to get their employees into one of the clinics.
McLeod said businesses have been giving the health department names of their employees who want the vaccine, or employers have been calling the hospital about getting their workers vaccinated.
McLeod said the department also can do vaccination clinics for larger employers onsite in the county, but the employers will be responsible for setting up a location for vaccinations.
McLeod said she knows there are still people in Burke County who are 65 years old or older who still want the vaccine and the county will continue to vaccinate previous priority groups.
“If you’ve been in a group that’s approved, we’ll work with you,” McLeod said this week.
McLeod is asking people to continue to be patient in getting a vaccine and that people continue to wear face masks even after they’ve been vaccinated.
Outbreaks
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its lists of schools and nursing and long-term care facilities with clusters and outbreaks in the state on Friday, which includes Burke County.
Jonas Ridge Adult Care was removed from the state’s list with outbreaks. The facility had a total of 31 cases, with 23 residents and eight staff members infected with the virus. The facility reported three resident deaths from the virus.
And Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility also was removed from the outbreak list. It had a total of 13 cases, with 12 residents and one staff member infected. The facility reported one resident death from the virus.
The latest outbreak list for Burke includes:
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center remains at a total of two cases in staff members.
- McAlpine Adult Care has a total of 14 cases, up from 11 cases on Tuesday, with six residents and eight staff members infected with the virus.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 42 cases, up from 40 total cases on Friday, with 30 residents and 12 staff members infected with the virus. Ten residents have died at the facility from the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation still has a total of 14 cases, with six residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported one resident death due to the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 139 cases, up from 137 cases on Tuesday, with 87 residents and 52 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus, up from 19 residents on Tuesday.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 204 cases, up from 199 cases on Tuesday, with 39 residents and 165 staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety showed one active case of COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.