New COVID-19 cases added, 2 outbreaks over

She said the vaccination clinics are only scheduling for the number of doses they know they will be getting.

The state moved on to vaccinating the next group of frontline essential workers in Group 3, which started on Wednesday.

Those who are in priority groups can now visit CHSBR.org/vaccine to register for a shot.

People also can use the vaccination call center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Its number is 828-358-4454.

The health department has been working with essential businesses to get their employees vaccinated, McLeod has said. She said the department has been working with restaurants, fast food and retail stores, grocery stores and convenience stores to get their employees into one of the clinics.

McLeod said businesses have been giving the health department names of their employees who want the vaccine, or employers have been calling the hospital about getting their workers vaccinated.

McLeod said the department also can do vaccination clinics for larger employers onsite in the county, but the employers will be responsible for setting up a location for vaccinations.