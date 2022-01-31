New dimensions charter school holds open enrollment period

Burleson said that although COVID has limited the school's ability to involve families, they are working to bring back many of these events because of their belief that parental and family involvement in education is a key component to the success of a child.

"The parents are the child's first teacher," he said. "Children are at home more than they are at school and the more we can work together to emphasize and encourage education, the better it will be for the children."

At the end of the enrollment period, if the number of applicants does not exceed the number of spaces available in a particular grade level, all students who have applied by the deadline will be accepted. For any grade in which the number of applicants exceeds the number of spaces available, a lottery system will be implemented to determine admission eligibility. The lottery is scheduled to occur on Friday, April 1. The time has yet to be determined.

As a public school, New Dimensions is prohibited from discriminating in admissions or associating with any religious group or charging tuition, Burleson said. While it is free from many of the regulations that govern public school districts, the school is held accountable through the state assessment and accountability system.

For more information about New Dimensions and the open enrollment period, or to schedule a virtual tour call the school at 828-437-5753 or email Burleson at dburleson@ndschool.org.

