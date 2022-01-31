New dimensions charter school holds open enrollment

Open enrollment at New Dimensions Charter School began on Jan. 3 and will run through Mar. 31 at 4 p.m. Applications for the 2022-23 school year will be posted on the school’s website and available at the school office. The school is also offering virtual tours for prospective students and their families during the open enrollment period.
According to David Burleson, the school’s director, New Dimensions is a public school of choice authorized by the State Board of Education and operated by an independent, nonprofit board of directors.
“New Dimensions provides parents a free alternative and choice to the regular public schools,” Burleson said. “We’re able to do things a little bit differently. Our calendar is different; our class size is different; we really believe in reduced class size.”
Established in 2001, New Dimensions currently enrolls approximately 480 students in grades K-8 and scores among the top 20% of charter schools nationwide, according to niche.com. The school offers several benefits that may make it attractive to many Burke County residents including reduced class sizes, the Eureka Math Curriculum and the Core Knowledge Curriculum. According to Burleson, the teacher to student ratio for New Dimensions is 1 to 16 for grades K-5 and 1 to 25 in Middle School.
The Core Knowledge Curriculum features the core knowledge sequence which categorizes basic knowledge into a clear, grade-by-grade succession that puts every student in the school on the same track. In addition to core curriculum, New Dimensions also offers music, art, Spanish, STEM, computer and technology education and a new program called Flex Fridays hosted by local business and community leaders which familiarizes middle school students with a variety of work-related topics and career opportunities. Middle school students at New Dimensions also have opportunities for additional instruction in technology through the North Carolina Virtual Public School.
But one of New Dimension’s biggest strengths is its family-oriented approach to education, Burleson said.
“We feel like involving families in the education of children is so important,” he said. “That’s one of the main reasons we have reduced class sizes because it allows teachers and parents to work more closely together and really focus on the needs of individual students.”
Burleson said that New Dimensions strongly encourages parents to eat lunch with their children, volunteer in classrooms and participate in school field trips. In addition, the school regularly holds special events that promote family involvement in education such as “Grandparent’s Day,” and an annual family Thanksgiving celebration.
Burleson said that although COVID has limited the school’s ability to involve families, they are working to bring back many of these events because of their belief that parental and family involvement in education is a key component to the success of a child.
“The parents are the child’s first teacher,” he said. “Children are at home more than they are at school and the more we can work together to emphasize and encourage education, the better it will be for the children.”
At the end of the enrollment period, if the number of applicants does not exceed the number of spaces available in a particular grade level, all students who have applied by the deadline will be accepted. For any grade in which the number of applicants exceeds the number of spaces available, a lottery system will be implemented to determine admission eligibility. The lottery is scheduled to occur on April 1. The time has yet to be determined.
As a public school, New Dimensions is prohibited from discriminating in admissions or associating with any religious group or charging tuition, Burleson said. While it is free from many of the regulations that govern public school districts, the school is held accountable through the state assessment and accountability system.
For more information about New Dimensions and the open enrollment period, or to schedule a virtual tour call the school at 828-437-5753 or email Burleson at dburleson@ndschool.org.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com