New Mexican restaurant opens in Valdese

A new restaurant opened its doors in Valdese on Friday bringing another taste of Mexico to the area. El Patron Mexican Restaurant held its official grand opening celebration on Friday and Saturday.
Fabio Vasquez, one of the restaurant’s owners, brings more than 16 years of experience working in Mexican restaurants to his new business.
“I’ve been working in Mexican restaurants for many years,” he said. “I’ve washed dishes, been a host, cleaned tables, been a waiter, worked in the kitchen and managed. I know what I’m doing, that’s the reason I made my own business.”
Last year, along with his brother José, Vasquez decided to capitalize on this experience and the relationships they’ve built with customers over the years by opening a new restaurant.
El Patron serves a variety of Mexican favorites such as burritos, enchiladas, nachos and ACP (arroz con pollo) as well as a few specialties Vasquez and his team have cooked up. According to Vasquez, the best dish on the menu is the ribeye and shrimp. He said many of his customers asked for it during the grand opening because they like the way he cooks a steak.
Vasquez said the crowd on both nights of the grand opening exceeded his expectations, filling the dining room to capacity and earning him many compliments from satisfied customers.
“These three days of my opening, my customers were really happy with the meal we served,” he said. “They give me more motivation to keep doing what I’m doing. If you like what you are doing it motivates you.”
Vasquez said it is also inspiring to finally be able to run his own business
“I’m really excited because this is my business,” he said. “I’ve run businesses before as a manager, but now I run my own business.”
Vasquez is proud of the team he has assembled to help him run El Patron. He said that everyone he has hired has experience working in Mexican restaurants and is excited to be a part of the new business. Remembering how he sometimes felt as an employee, he hopes he can be the kind of boss he would like to have had, fostering a team atmosphere and recognizing the hard work and dedication his employees show.
“I talked to my employees when we started working and said, ‘we are a team together. I am not your boss man, we are together,’” Vasquez explained. “I’m not going to be mean to anybody because I’ve been on the other side, if you’ve been there, you know. I’m not going to do this with my people.”
He said he also hopes to use his new business to give back to the community by offering special deals and delivery service to police, fire departments, schools, hospitals and other public service agencies.
“I used to deliver to these places at my old job, so I want to continue to do this because these people, they know me,” Vasquez said. “I give a deal for everybody. I try to give a discount for the police departments ... I’m not trying to be a rich man; I want to have enough money and help people.”
El Patron Mexican Restaurant is located at 906 S. Main St. in Valdese and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. El Patron offers sit-down dining as well as takeout and drive through service. For more information, call 828-334-3303.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com