New Mexican restaurant opens in Valdese

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“These three days of my opening, my customers were really happy with the meal we served,” he said. “They give me more motivation to keep doing what I’m doing. If you like what you are doing it motivates you.”

Vasquez said it is also inspiring to finally be able to run his own business

“I’m really excited because this is my business,” he said. “I’ve run businesses before as a manager, but now I run my own business.”

Vasquez is proud of the team he has assembled to help him run El Patron. He said that everyone he has hired has experience working in Mexican restaurants and is excited to be a part of the new business. Remembering how he sometimes felt as an employee, he hopes he can be the kind of boss he would like to have had, fostering a team atmosphere and recognizing the hard work and dedication his employees show.

“I talked to my employees when we started working and said, ‘we are a team together. I am not your boss man, we are together,’” Vasquez explained. “I’m not going to be mean to anybody because I’ve been on the other side, if you’ve been there, you know. I’m not going to do this with my people.”