New state COVID guidance for schools brings fresh challenges to BCPS

Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven said the board currently does not have any plans to meet in response to the new guidance but is waiting to see what comes out of Monday’s meeting between the administration and Scalise.

“The meeting with Mr. Scalise will be of the utmost importance in deciding whether or not we will need to reconvene regarding our recent decision to stay mask optional,” Craven said.

Shuffler said that regardless of what comes out of Monday’s meeting, school officials have a week to implement changes. This means the new guidance will not impact those who are currently being excluded from school due to possible exposure.

Although NCDHHS will no longer require exclusion from school due to possible exposure, notification of potential exposure is still be recommended. Shuffler said details on how to continue to track and notify BCPS staff, students and families of potential exposures will be ironed out in the Monday meeting. It is currently unclear how far this new guidance will go towards relieving BCPS’s overburdened school nurses, Shuffler said, but more information will be available after Monday’s meeting.

