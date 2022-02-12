New state COVID guidance for schools brings fresh challenges to BCPS

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued revised guidance for schools navigating the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, reversing course on what has been one of its key measures to contain the spread of the virus. According to a press release from NCDHHS, schools in North Carolina will no longer be required to exclude students or staff from school because of a close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19.
The press release stated, “Contact tracing has been an important tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19...however, several factors at this stage of the pandemic have lessened the overall effectiveness of contact tracing in K-12 schools.”
Among the factors cited by NCDHHS were:
The emergence of variants with shorter incubation periods and rapid transmission.
The increased number of asymptomatic and less severe cases
Widespread virus and low rates of case and contact identification
Increased use of at-home “over-the-counter" tests
Limited effectiveness of contact tracing since COVID-19 is most infectious prior to symptom onset and during the first few days of illness.
According to the press release, the Strong Schools NC Toolkit, which provides guidance to schools navigating the pandemic, now recommends moving away from contact tracing. Instead, schools should focus on strategies such as masking, vaccination, boosters and testing which have been demonstrated to be more effective in reducing transmission of the virus.
Chae Moore, Health Education Specialist for the Burke County Health Department said the Health Department has been consistent with its messaging to BCPS on this issue.
“The priorities should be mandating masks in schools and encouraging vaccines and boosters for eligible students, faculty, and staff,” Moore explained. “These have been the best tools for fighting this pandemic.
Moore said that while she is concerned Burke County’s low vaccine rate could lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, the high volume of cases during the omicron surge strained school nurse’s ability to keep up with contact tracing.
“The limited time school nurses have in a day could be spent on tasks that are better known to have success against COVID-19, such as the importance of masks and education of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Moore said.
According to Cheryl Shuffler, Public Information Officer for Burke County Public Schools, the state has given schools systems until Feb. 21 to implement the new guidance. Shuffler said that BCPS Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan and Director of Nursing, Miranda Michaels will be meeting with the Burke County Health Director, Danny Scalise on Monday Feb. 13 to develop a new plan.
Shuffler said Scalise will have to approve the plans made by administration officials to adapt to the new guidance. However, she doesn’t expect them to have to get approval from the Burke County Public Schools Board of Education.
Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven said the board currently does not have any plans to meet in response to the new guidance but is waiting to see what comes out of Monday’s meeting between the administration and Scalise.
“The meeting with Mr. Scalise will be of the utmost importance in deciding whether or not we will need to reconvene regarding our recent decision to stay mask optional,” Craven said.
Shuffler said that regardless of what comes out of Monday’s meeting, school officials have a week to implement changes. This means the new guidance will not impact those who are currently being excluded from school due to possible exposure.
Although NCDHHS will no longer require exclusion from school due to possible exposure, notification of potential exposure is still be recommended. Shuffler said details on how to continue to track and notify BCPS staff, students and families of potential exposures will be ironed out in the Monday meeting. It is currently unclear how far this new guidance will go towards relieving BCPS’s overburdened school nurses, Shuffler said, but more information will be available after Monday’s meeting.
