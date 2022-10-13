 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HICKORY COMMUNITY THEATRE

Newcomers joining cast of 'macbeth'

macbeth

Pictured, from left, are Carver Johns, Eden Johns, Maddie Wyatt, CJ Walker, Corrin Stinson, Ethan Fite and Dylon Vogler, who are joining the Hickory Community Theatre for “Macbeth.”

 Submitted, Eric Seale

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre is welcoming seven newcomer actors for the upcoming production of Shakespeare’s epic “Macbeth.”

The actors are Ethan Fite, Carver and Eden Johns, Corrin Stinson, Dylon Vogler, CJ Walker and Maddie Wyatt.

“All of the actors who perform at HCT are volunteers,” said Artistic Director Eric Seale. “It’s always a thrill to welcome new people into our family. It’s especially fun that some of them chose to join us because of family members who have already been involved here.”

Performances of “Macbeth” are Oct. 14-29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays, Oct. 16 and 23 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “Macbeth” is sponsored, in part, by Rob and Erin Hooks.

