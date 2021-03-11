Next COVID-19 vaccine priority group to start next week

As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday the next priority group can start being vaccinated next week.
The Burke County Health Department reported nine new cases on Thursday for a total of 9,534 cases, up from 9,525 cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed 273 active cases of the virus on Thursday. It also showed two people were hospitalized in the county and a total of 146 deaths due to the virus has been reported.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge showed two COVID-19-positive patients in its hospital Thursday, with one them in the intensive care unit. It’s dashboard showed 31 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital. It says the county’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate is 2.9%.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 2,061 new cases on Thursday in the state for a total of 879,825 cases and a percent positive rate of 3.8%.
NCDHHS also reported 1,039 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state Thursday, and a total of 11,622 deaths have been reported. This month marks a year since the first cases of the virus in the state and Burke County were reported.
Of the total number of cases, the state reported this week that 837,824 of them are presumed to be recovered.
Vaccines
Group 4 vaccination priority group includes anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers, according to the county health department.
During a briefing on Thursday, Cooper said Group 4 can start being vaccinated on Wednesday. Group 4 priority group includes those with serious health risks such as cancer, diabetes and heart problems, as well as smokers, and those in congregate living settings.
Visit https://bit.ly/3rGqwjw to see the full list of those in the Group 4 priority group.
Cooper said previous priority groups will continue to be able to be vaccinated.
Then on April 7, the next priority group can start being vaccinated, Cooper said.
The current vaccination priority groups include frontline essential workers. That group includes those in critical manufacturing, education, essential goods such as grocery stores, food workers, governments workers and transportation.
Cooper said that until there have been enough people vaccinated, wearing a mask is as important as ever.
Those who are in priority groups can now visit CHSBR.org/vaccine to register for a shot. The site said Wednesday afternoon no more vaccine appointments were available this week, but more are expected for next week.
People also can use the vaccination call center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Its number is 828-358-4454.
In addition to Walgreens and Table Rock Pharmacy, East Burke Pharmacy is now administering vaccines. To schedule an appointment with them, visit www.ebpharmacy.com.
Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.