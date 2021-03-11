Next COVID-19 vaccine priority group to start next week

As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday the next priority group can start being vaccinated next week.

The Burke County Health Department reported nine new cases on Thursday for a total of 9,534 cases, up from 9,525 cases on Wednesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed 273 active cases of the virus on Thursday. It also showed two people were hospitalized in the county and a total of 146 deaths due to the virus has been reported.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge showed two COVID-19-positive patients in its hospital Thursday, with one them in the intensive care unit. It’s dashboard showed 31 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital. It says the county’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate is 2.9%.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 2,061 new cases on Thursday in the state for a total of 879,825 cases and a percent positive rate of 3.8%.

NCDHHS also reported 1,039 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state Thursday, and a total of 11,622 deaths have been reported. This month marks a year since the first cases of the virus in the state and Burke County were reported.