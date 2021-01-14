Nine new COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Once those doses are gone, the health department will have to wait on its next shipment of the vaccine, which will be the second doses to be given to those who received the first dose at the end of December, McLeod said.

“Hopefully, next week we will get more first doses,” McLeod said on Thursday.

But just because someone lives in Burke County doesn’t mean they can’t get vaccinated in another county, state health officials have said. However, demand is higher than the amount of vaccines available, say state officials.

McLeod said it could be February before the county is able to start vaccinating those 65 and older.

Cohen said it’s going to take some time to get everyone their spot in line to get their shot.

McLeod said no doses of the vaccine are going to waste.

Jackie Bunch, a public health nurse II for the county health department, told The News Herald on Thursday that the health department, like others, has a contingency plan of sorts with a list of people who need and wish to be vaccinated. If someone is unable to get vaccinated, the health department calls people on the list until they find someone who is available to take the vaccine, she said.