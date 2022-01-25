Nonprofit holds ice festival to raise funds for park

“We are already looking forward to next year’s event,” he said. “Next year the visitor’s center will be open, so I would think that next year there will be more tickets available to it, but we’re still in the early stages of planning.”

Jenkins was particularly impressed by Costic’s ice-carving demonstrations, calling them the highlight of the evening. He said he was amazed by the quality of Costic’s work and by his ability to captivate the audience during his live show.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This was not only the Lake James State Park first ice-sculpture event, this was my first opportunity to attend an ice-sculpture event,” Jenkins said. “Mr. Costic provided the park with a very special and unique experience and put on several different shows making different sculptures. ... He took the time not only to demonstrate and showcase his talents in front of us, but he also incorporated the audience that was watching him.”

Costic has been creating ice sculptures since his culinary school days in the early 1990s.

“One of the first classes was creating centerpieces out of edible products,” Costic said. “We made centerpieces out of chocolate, cheese, vegetables and ice. Mine turned out pretty good, and I’ve been doing that ever since.”