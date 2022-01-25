Nonprofit holds ice festival to raise funds for park

Saturday, Jan. 15, was the perfect date for the inaugural Lake James Ice Festival as it turned out to be a prelude to western North Carolina’s first major winter storm of 2022.
The festival was a new fundraising event for Friends of Lake James State Park, a nonprofit group devoted to supporting and the park and protecting its natural features. It was held at the Paddy’s Creek area of the park and featured food provided by J. Hartman’s, of Marion, coffee and hot chocolate provided by Little Guatemala, of Morganton, and beer and Wine provided by Fonta Flora Brewery.
The centerpiece of the evening were the 34 ice sculptures provided by Lake James resident Aaron Costic and his team from Elegant Ice Creations Inc. The ice sculptures were of animals native to the park such as white-tailed deer, wild turkey and river otter, Nora Coffey, Lake James State Park superintendent said. Costic and his team made 31 of the carvings before the event, while the other three were created onsite during live demonstrations held throughout the evening.
Coffey characterized the event as a major success, reporting that it drew in more than $6,000 for the nonprofit, despite being an exclusive event with limited ticket availability.
Eric Jenkins, president of the Friends of Lake James State Park, hopes to see the event grow into a major draw for the park and a major source of funding for the organization in future years.
“We are already looking forward to next year’s event,” he said. “Next year the visitor’s center will be open, so I would think that next year there will be more tickets available to it, but we’re still in the early stages of planning.”
Jenkins was particularly impressed by Costic’s ice-carving demonstrations, calling them the highlight of the evening. He said he was amazed by the quality of Costic’s work and by his ability to captivate the audience during his live show.
“This was not only the Lake James State Park first ice-sculpture event, this was my first opportunity to attend an ice-sculpture event,” Jenkins said. “Mr. Costic provided the park with a very special and unique experience and put on several different shows making different sculptures. ... He took the time not only to demonstrate and showcase his talents in front of us, but he also incorporated the audience that was watching him.”
Costic has been creating ice sculptures since his culinary school days in the early 1990s.
“One of the first classes was creating centerpieces out of edible products,” Costic said. “We made centerpieces out of chocolate, cheese, vegetables and ice. Mine turned out pretty good, and I’ve been doing that ever since.”
Since then, Costic has gained international attention for his work, providing the ice sculptures for the prince of Monaco’s wedding and winning an Olympic gold medal in ice carving in the 2006 games in Torino.
In April 2020, drawn by the natural beauty of the Lake James area, Costic and his wife, who is now a board member of Friends of Lake James State Park, relocated to the area from Ohio.
“We went on motorcycle rides once a year for quite a few years looking at different lakes that we might want to move to,” he said. “We settled on Lake James because we loved the lake and the area, but we didn’t even realize how much it had to offer beyond that. We didn’t know how much we would love mountain biking when we made the decision or how great the Linville Gorge was and all the other things in the area.”
According to Coffey, the event was more than she could have hoped for and she is excited about bringing it back to the community next year.
The Ice Festival was a huge success,” she said. “Everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves. It was such a unique event to host, and we will definitely plan to bring it back in 2023.”
For information on Friends of Lake James State Park or the become a member, visit lakejamesstatepark.org.
