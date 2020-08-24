Nonprofit pushes toward goal of Burke River Trail bridge

VALDESE — Friends of the Valdese Rec, a nonprofit organization that supports the town of Valdese Parks and Recreation Department through volunteerism and fundraising, is looking to help bridge a gap in the upcoming Burke River Trail project.
The trail project, headed up by N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86), aims to bring a trail to the communities in eastern Burke County. To accomplish that, trail supporters and the Friends organization is looking to build a bridge over McGalliard Creek.
According to information from Friends, the McGalliard Creek Bridge would allow for a two-mile greenway connecting 26-acre McGalliard Falls Park and 300-acre Valdese Lakeside Park along McGalliard Creek and Lake Rhodhiss. The distance between the entrances of those two parks currently is five miles, and the bridge would cut down driving or biking time on narrow roads to instead let folks travel on an environmentally friendly path through nature, Friends says.
“The vision of the bridge started as Friends of the Valdese Rec was working with the town of Valdese to acquire the 300 acres for Valdese Lakeside Park,” Friends’ information says. “Seeing that the lake property (with 1.3 miles of the greenway) touches the McGalliard Falls Park property, connecting the two with a bridge was an obvious amenity. The bridge will be a tourist attraction since it will be a suspension bridge with a little ‘bounce.’”
Beth Heile, Friends president, said that in 2013, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments completed a parks and recreation plan for the town of Valdese that included surveys and focus groups. And from that plan, she said, the top thing citizens wanted was a trail from McGalliard Falls Park to the wastewater treatment plant. The property at the treatment plant, which previously was privately owned, now is Valdese Lakeside Park, owned by the town.
With a bridge across McGalliard Creek, Heile said, the trail can finally be completed, giving the citizens the No. 1 recreation item they want.
“This two-mile greenway is going to be a game-changer for Valdese — for the health of our citizens and the health of our economy,” Heile said.
In addition to serving as part of the Burke River Trail, Friends says the bridge would “create a loop trail for the Wilderness Gateway State Trail to come through Valdese instead of an out and back, if the bridge did not exist.” Friends says the Wilderness Gateway State Trail connects Baker’s Mountain to South Mountains State Park to Chimney Rock State Park — with a connection to Valdese Lakeside Park from South Mountains.
A feasibility study on the trail currently is in progress. It also is part of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s DBPT 2016 Pedestrian Plan for the town of Rutherford College and Valdese.
Fundraising is underway for the project on Facebook, with just more than $1,000 of the target $15,000 raised so far. Friends is hoping to complete fundraising by the Sept. 8 town council meeting and see the completed bridge by the end of the year.
Heile said she is thankful for the donors’ willingness to give so far.
“Once again, our community has come through to make Valdese an amazing place to live and play,” she said. “I am forever grateful to folks for their generosity in providing the funds to build the bridge.”
Donations can be made online at friendsofthevaldeserec.org/donate-2.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
