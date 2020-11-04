Organization makes effort to ‘Rescue Christmas’

HICKORY - The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted fundraising this year. Because of this, The Salvation Army has launched “Rescue Christmas” in an effort to keep funding at the level needed to continue its public outreach programs without cutbacks or interruptions.

“We are asking our local community to help Rescue Christmas for the vulnerable, the needy and those in need of hope,” said Maj. Matt Trayler, Hickory Command corps officer. “We appreciate all the public support given to The Salvation Army over the years.

“To help meet the increased need, we’re making it safer and simpler for people to donate at our kettles. Donors can use their smart phone to make contributions electronically at the kettles or round up at the register at Walmart and other retailers,” he said.

The Salvation Army Greater Hickory and High Country Command serves Catawba, Burke, Caldwell, Alexander, Wilkes, McDowell, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. The Red Kettle Campaign, the Army’s biggest annual fundraiser, will begin Nov. 11 instead of the traditional Thanksgiving start.

All money raised by the Army in the various counties stays within the Hickory Command.