Parkway youth volunteer honored with national award
National Park Service

Parkway youth volunteer honored with national award

082620-mnh-features-youthaward-p1

Volunteer Virginia Ward takes field notes while working at a research site on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

 NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

ASHEVILLE — Blue Ridge Parkway officials have announced that park volunteer Virginia Ward has been presented the 2019 Youth Award as part of the George and Helen Hartzog Awards for Outstanding Volunteer Service, an annual recognition of volunteer excellence in the National Park Service.

The national award celebrates outstanding service performed by a volunteer younger than 18 in fiscal year 2019.

Ward, a 15-year-old from Fairview, has a deep love and respect for the wild places tucked among the craggy rock outcroppings along the parkway. She has been volunteering at parkway for three years, where she assists the park’s plant ecologist, Chris Ulrey, with monitoring critically imperiled plant species.

“In my 21 years with the National Park Service, I have not encountered a young person that so inspired and filled me with hope about the future” Ulrey said.

Ward's assistance has been a welcome gift to the rare plant program on the parkway, making it possible to complete the important monitoring work more safely and efficiently.

The Volunteers in Parks program was established under the service's director, George Hartzog, 50 years ago as a formal opportunity for the public to share gifts, talents and time with the agency in support of its mission.

The Hartzog Awards recognize the exemplary contributions of these very important people. Learn about the other volunteers honored from parks across the country at nps.gov/articles/000/2019-hartzog-awards.

For information about volunteering on the parkway, visit the park website at nps.gov/blri/getinvolved/volunteer or email the park’s volunteer coordinator at BLRI_Volunteers@nps.gov.

