Patton High Visual Arts students awarded

ASHEVILLE — Two Patton High School visual art students were recently honored at the 2022 Western North Carolina Regional Scholastic Art Awards here.

Graycie Carswell won five honorable mentions for drawings and a ceramics piece, and Catheryn Stahl won an honorable mention for her digital artwork.

Since 1923, the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers Inc. has conducted the National Scholastic Art Awards to encourage and recognize student achievements in the visual arts.

This year's contest, sponsored by the Asheville Art Museum, received over 500 entries from students in 33 schools across western North Carolina. From those entries, works were chosen by the judges for gold key, silver key or honorable mention awards. The winners chosen best exemplify the alliance's core values: originality, technical skill, and the emergence of personal voice or vision.

Works receiving regional gold key awards will be sent to compete in the National Scholastic Art Awards program.