Petco Foundation invests in lifesaving work of REASON

REASON in Burke County recently announced it has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to help reduce the number of pets entering shelters and create a lifesaving community for animals.

The organization said the Petco Foundation investment will help community members have access to low-cost spay/neuter services for their pets.

“Reason has worked closely with the Animal Services Center to reduce the intake of animals impounded in Burke County, with a decrease of 69% over the past eight years, and a decrease of 88% in the euthanasia rate,” said Debbie Hawkins, president of REASON. “This support from the Petco Foundation will help us continue our lifesaving work.”

For more information about REASON, visit reason-nc.org. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit petcofoundation.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #PetcoFamily.