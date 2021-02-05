 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week, Valentine's edition
Pets of the Week, Valentine's edition

Zeus –

I am tall, dark and handsome and looking for someone who is willing to love me unconditionally. If clingy is your type, then I am your guy.

My ideal date would be a steak dinner followed by a nice game of frisbee golf in the park. I love being active and need a companion who can keep up.

I do not like the idea of separate sleeping areas and prefer to share your bed. I am fairly young (4 to be exact), so you will have plenty of years to love me.

I do not wish to share my companion with any other critters. They can go find their own people.

Please consider adopting me.

Boo –  

I am seeking a companion who will let me love all over them and not be afraid of the occasional love bite. I expect my food to be delivered on time, no questions asked.

I’m very vocal and love to tell you stories and sing you songs. I enjoy it if you sing back to me.

I’m not a bashful guy and am, in fact, very outgoing. I prefer a companion who is outgoing as well.

Burke County Animal Services is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Contact them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.

