Police investigate Long View stabbing

LONG VIEW — Police are investigating a stabbing in Long View that sent a man to the hospital Monday afternoon.
Police received a call about the stabbing at 51 39th St. NW in Long View around 2:45 p.m., confirmed Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates.
A man was stabbed multiple times and had to be transported to a hospital, Bates said.
Investigators still are working to determine a motive and any suspects, he said.
Bates said the house does have a history of law enforcement calls, including calls for drug problems.
Neighbors told The News Herald that the house where the stabbing occurred has a history of drug activity.
“Nope, it don’t surprise me none about that dope house,” said Mitchell Stephens. “That’s all it is, is a dope house. They need to close it down.”
Additional information will be published as soon as it becomes available.
