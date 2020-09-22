Possible mistake leaves Piedmont customers without gas

Piedmont Natural Gas customers in the Bethel Road area of Morganton were left without a way to cook a meal or heat their water Tuesday evening after routine maintenance of gas lines in the area.

Jason Wheatley, a spokesman for Piedmont Natural Gas, said just after 7 p.m. that around 266 homes were affected after a valve in a line was not turned back on after crews worked on it. He explained that the valve was turned off during routine maintenance and didn’t get turned back on, which caused the line to run out of gas.

However, at around 8:45 p.m., Wheatley told The News Herald he may have gotten ahead of himself in telling the paper it was human error. He said crews are investigating the cause of the problem and whether it was human error or a mechanical issue that caused the outage.

Wheatley said the company received notice of the problem around 3 p.m. Tuesday and starting calling affected customers.

He said crews have been called in from Charlotte and South Carolina to help with the situation. The crews are currently staged at Bethel Road Park and will start turning on the gas at affected customers’ homes around 8 p.m. tonight.

Wheatley said crews would have to do a small purge of the line before that happens, though.

Wheatley called the interruption of service for customers unfortunate but said crews are going to work as hard as they can to get the service restored.