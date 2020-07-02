Precinct workers needed in Burke for general election

The general election this year promises to be a big one and the Burke County Board of Elections says it’s getting ready.

But it needs poll workers for Election Day, which is Nov. 3 this year.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said she will take as many people to work the precincts as she can get. Burke has 33 precinct, not counting the Board of Elections office.

Mace said an application to be a precinct worker has been put on the county website at https://bit.ly/31zAx81. It doesn’t matter how someone is registered to vote to be a precinct worker, Mace said.

So far, she’s received about five applications.

“If you’re remotely interested, please give me a call,” Mace said.

Precinct workers are paid for the day, which typically runs from 6 a.m. to around 8:30 p.m., Mace said.

Precinct workers are required to go through a mandatory training seminar, which is conducted at the Burke County Board of Elections in Morganton. Mace said the training takes around three hours.

While it’s not known how the county and state will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic when November arrives, voting will likely be different this year.

“We are prepared for all of the absentee-by-mail requests that we’re going to get,” Mace said.

Mace said the elections office has already received between 200 and 250 requests for mail-in ballots, which is as many as she thought they would have received throughout an entire election.

“We’re ready,” Mace said. “We have measures in place to take care of them.”