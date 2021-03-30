Proposal for 'glamping' on Burke board's May agenda

When Burke County commissioners struck down a proposal last year for a project on park property at Lake James, the idea of “glamping” there didn’t die.
Another proposal is in the works and commissioners are expected to take it up during a recessed meeting on May 4, according to county information.
The Burke County Board of Commissioners is expected to consider a 25-year lease agreement for 12.5 to 15 acres of real property at 1025 Eagle's Nest Way in Morganton. The property is at the end of a peninsula, according to county officials.
A proposed contract between the developer and the county outlines the responsibilities of the developer and how the county would benefit from the project.
The developer, Lake James Glamping LLC, would bear the sole cost of constructing 15 to 30 glamping structures on the property, in addition to installing an access road, parking, a dock and utilities, according to a draft agreement. The structures can be constructed in phases, the proposal says.
The developer would pay the county a total of $5,000 a year, as well as $1,000 a year for each additional structure — after the third structure is built — that opens for rental, according to the draft agreement. The county also would receive 3% of monthly gross rental sales once the third glamping structure is constructed, the agreement says.
The money the county would collect would go into the county’s general fund, said County Manager Bryan Steen.
If the developer ever decides to sell the business or the majority ownership or control is removed from Isaac J. Hoff, then Burke County would have the first right of refusal to purchase the structures.
In September, Scott Carpenter, community development director for the county, told commissioners the units would be rustic, unique and spread out and wouldn’t be seen from the lake. The treehouses would be accessible by a golf cart, he said.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said the development would give people a place to come and stay at the lake. He said right now, all people can do at the county park is come up, walk around and go home.
“I think it's a great opportunity to expand opportunities for people to come and stay in Burke County and enjoy our scenery and amenities here,” Steen said. “And it's been needed for a long time and I think we are trying to work with the private investors, and still benefit our local citizens as well as those that may come to visit and enjoy our county.”
In January 2020, Hoff was one of the developers who proposed a “glamping” project that also would have included cabins and treehouses as well as a wedding and conference venue overlooking Lake James. But the developers wanted the county to provide some infrastructure for the project, including a road, parking and power infrastructure.