Proposal for 'glamping' on Burke board's May agenda

The money the county would collect would go into the county’s general fund, said County Manager Bryan Steen.

If the developer ever decides to sell the business or the majority ownership or control is removed from Isaac J. Hoff, then Burke County would have the first right of refusal to purchase the structures.

In September, Scott Carpenter, community development director for the county, told commissioners the units would be rustic, unique and spread out and wouldn’t be seen from the lake. The treehouses would be accessible by a golf cart, he said.

Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said the development would give people a place to come and stay at the lake. He said right now, all people can do at the county park is come up, walk around and go home.

“I think it's a great opportunity to expand opportunities for people to come and stay in Burke County and enjoy our scenery and amenities here,” Steen said. “And it's been needed for a long time and I think we are trying to work with the private investors, and still benefit our local citizens as well as those that may come to visit and enjoy our county.”