Registration remains open for Sunrise Run

Registration remains open for the Historic Morganton Festival’s annual Sunrise Run, which it previously was announced would move to a virtual format this fall as the festival is put on hold for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who wish to participate in the 5k and 10k races and 1-mile fun run are encouraged to do so on a treadmill from the comfort of their home, on a local outdoor trail or by jogging around the neighborhood, with the festival’s organizers calling the Sunrise Run virtual race an ideal way to safely compete.
Interested participants can register for $20 until Monday, Oct. 12, the festival said. The virtual race will open on Saturday, Sept. 12, and will end at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 12. Runners can complete the 5k or 10k at any point during the month and then submit their times in their “Run Signup” profile.
Those who are interested in running the original race routes on the Catawba River Greenway can go to bit.ly/3f1SQWT to download them. Registration and details can be found at the same link.
Each racer will receive a gift bag including a race T-shirt, finisher’s medallion and other downtown Morganton swag, the festival said. When signing up, runners are asked to indicate if they would like to pick up their swag bag in person or want it mailed to them for an added fee. Bag pick-ups and mailings will be available beginning Oct. 12.
The Historic Morganton Festival is scheduled to return Sept. 10-11, 2021.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
