Remnants of Eta cause sewage spills in Burke

The town is looking to make some improvements at the pump station to prevent similar spills in the future.

Padgett said the town is currently seeking state funding to replace some sewer lines in the Cline Avenue pump station area. He said the town should know in early February whether it will receive the funding.

In addition to the Cline Avenue spill, Lake Rhodhiss Wastewater Treatment Plant had a spill of around 18,750 gallons over an hour and 15 minutes, the town said.

The town also had approximately 15,000 gallons during a 30-minute period that was discharged from the splitter box running over. The untreated wastewater from the plant entered Lake Rhodhiss, part of the Catawba River Basin.

For more information, contact Greg Padgett, Public Services Director at 828-874-6789

The city of Morganton also saw a spill from the same event. The city said at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 that there was a spill at a sewer junction box on Vinearden Road near the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The city said approximately 180,000 gallons spilled into Hunting Creek. The overflow stopped at 1:30 p.m. the same day, it said. Just like the spills in Valdese, the overflow in Morganton was mostly rainwater.

For more information about the Morganton spill, call the Water Resources Department at 828-438-5276.