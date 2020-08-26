Remnants of Laura may bring rain, wind to WNC

North Carolinians were at a safe distance as Hurricane Laura strengthened into a Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon and encroached on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas with dangerous storm surge, rain and wind.
The remnants of the storm may shape the weather forecast for the Burke County area this weekend, however.
Both the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel projected the track of the storm to eventually make its way into the northwestern and northern parts of N.C., with TWC timing the storm to be over Kentucky and northern Tennessee on Saturday morning — at which time the NWS predicts the storm will be weakened to a tropical depression — before crossing over into the Old North State, Virginia and West Virginia.
The potential effects of the weakening storm are reflected in the weather service’s local forecast for Saturday, which carries a 70 percent chance of rain — showers likely before 2 p.m., showers likely with a possible thunderstorm between 2-5 p.m., then more showers likely after 5 p.m. That night, there is a 40 percent chance of showers.
Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for the locally-based Foothills Action Network, said on Facebook that he “would prepare at the minimum for the potential of rounds of wet weather on Saturday that could produce 1-2 inches of rain.”
Rainfall forecasts from both the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel projected 1-2 inches for parts of N.C., including the western end.
Foothills Action Network’s Facebook page also warned folks in their coverage area to make plans for gusty winds in the area on Saturday from morning until afternoon. They will be winds that won’t be a direct result of Laura, but which will be enhanced by the storm, the network said.
“As the remnant low of Laura moves east through Tennessee, a cold front will be dropping south and east,” the post read. “While there is still uncertainty in if the two will indeed link up, confidence is growing that they will. As the low pressure and front move east, they may develop what’s called a sting jet.”
Foothills Action Network defines a sting jet as “a stream of wind that originates in the mid troposphere (jet stream) and descends toward the surface along and south of an extra tropical low pressure center along an occluded frontal boundary.”
“The remnant low of Laura will become extra tropical after landfall,” the post read. “This sting jet creates a high wind event at the surface, along the cold front that trails the low pressure center.
“... As the extra tropical low pressure of what was Laura moves through and passes to our north, a jet sting will sweep across the area. This could bring a 2-4 hour period of wind gusts that could exceed 50 mph to the foothills along and north of Interstate 40. South of I-40, winds could easily gust to 50 mph ... These winds may only last a short time, but could bring damaging winds to the area that could fail trees and powerlines. Long duration power outages are possible because the areas seeing wind damage would be so widespread.”
Before the tropical activity arrives, the National Weather Service’s forecast for the area calls for more of the thunderstorms that have been frequent in recent weeks.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. For more information from The Weather Channel, go to weather.com. And to view additional details from Foothills Action Network, click foothillsweathernetwork.com.
