Residents ask county to move Confederate statue

It was already a source of contention between those who see it as part of their heritage and those who believe it’s a hateful relic of the past whose time has come to be moved from the Old Burke County Courthouse Square in Morganton.

And since renovations to the square have continued, the Confederate soldier statue is now more visible to residents and visitors. Trees that once caused the statue to appear less stark had to be removed.

In late June, the statue was the site of flared tensions as Black Lives Matters protesters and statue supporters clashed.

Speaking out

Three Morganton residents who spoke during the Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday think the time has come for the statue to be moved from the public square, one that is supported with taxpayer money.