Restaurant inspections (July 30 to Aug. 20)

The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past few weeks:
Food safety inspection ratings are based on a 10-point scale. The rating of 90 to 100 is considered an A.
Ratings for the weeks of July 30 to Aug. 20:
» Limbertwig Café, 104 W. Union St., Aug. 4, 95.5
» Mountain Burrito, 408 W. Fleming Drive, Aug. 4, 97.5
» The Picnic Basket, 4574 Lakeview Acres Drive Valdese, Aug. 6, 98.0
» Jersey Mike’s Subs, B114 Morganton Heights Blvd., Aug. 6, 96.5
» Carolina Diner, 1016 Jamestown Road, Aug. 10, 87.5
» Habaneros Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 131 Independence Blvd., Aug. 11, 91.5
» Habaneros Mexican Restaurant No. 1, 412 W. Fleming Drive, Aug. 11, 91.5
» Kin2Kin Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar, 103 S. Green St., Aug. 11, 97.0
» Food Lion No. 2651 deli, 511 U.S. Highway 70 E. Hildebran, Aug. 12, 98.0
» Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton cafeteria, 2201 S. Sterling St., Aug. 13, 96.5
» Stretch’s Café, 1900 U.S. Highway 70 E. Valdese, Aug. 13, 96.5
» Food Matters Market and Café, 210 Avery Ave., Aug. 13, 98.5
» J.D.’s Smokehouse, 500 Malcolm Blvd. Rutherford College, Aug. 14, 98.0
» El Paisano at Jamestown Flea Market, 709 Jamestown Road, Aug. 16, 96.5
» Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen, 2117 S. Sterling St., Aug. 17, 92.0
» Lam’s China Buffet, 504 W. Fleming Drive, Aug. 17, 98.0
» Papa John’s Pizza No. 856, 108 E. Fleming Drive, Aug. 18, 98.0
» W.A. Young Elementary School cafeteria, 325 Conley Road, Aug. 18, 98.5
» Hillbilly Truck Stop, 3034 U.S. Highway 64, Aug. 19, 93.0
» Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1219 Burkemont Ave., Aug. 19, 99.0
» China King Buffet and Grill, A114 Morganton Heights Blvd., Aug. 19, 94.0
» Ingles Markets No. 120 deli, 120 Carbon City Road, Aug. 20, 93.0
» Valdese Elementary School, 298 Praley St. N.W. Valdese, Aug. 20, 100.0
