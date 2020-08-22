 Skip to main content
Restaurant inspections (July 30 to Aug. 20)
Restaurant Inspections

Restaurant inspections (July 30 to Aug. 20)

The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past few weeks:

Food safety inspection ratings are based on a 10-point scale. The rating of 90 to 100 is considered an A.

Ratings for the weeks of July 30 to Aug. 20:

» Limbertwig Café, 104 W. Union St., Aug. 4, 95.5

» Mountain Burrito, 408 W. Fleming Drive, Aug. 4, 97.5

» The Picnic Basket, 4574 Lakeview Acres Drive Valdese, Aug. 6, 98.0

» Jersey Mike’s Subs, B114 Morganton Heights Blvd., Aug. 6, 96.5

» Carolina Diner, 1016 Jamestown Road, Aug. 10, 87.5

» Habaneros Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 131 Independence Blvd., Aug. 11, 91.5

» Habaneros Mexican Restaurant No. 1, 412 W. Fleming Drive, Aug. 11, 91.5

» Kin2Kin Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar, 103 S. Green St., Aug. 11, 97.0

» Food Lion No. 2651 deli, 511 U.S. Highway 70 E. Hildebran, Aug. 12, 98.0

» Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton cafeteria, 2201 S. Sterling St., Aug. 13, 96.5

» Stretch’s Café, 1900 U.S. Highway 70 E. Valdese, Aug. 13, 96.5

» Food Matters Market and Café, 210 Avery Ave., Aug. 13, 98.5

» J.D.’s Smokehouse, 500 Malcolm Blvd. Rutherford College, Aug. 14, 98.0

» El Paisano at Jamestown Flea Market, 709 Jamestown Road, Aug. 16, 96.5

» Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen, 2117 S. Sterling St., Aug. 17, 92.0

» Lam’s China Buffet, 504 W. Fleming Drive, Aug. 17, 98.0

» Papa John’s Pizza No. 856, 108 E. Fleming Drive, Aug. 18, 98.0

» W.A. Young Elementary School cafeteria, 325 Conley Road, Aug. 18, 98.5

» Hillbilly Truck Stop, 3034 U.S. Highway 64, Aug. 19, 93.0

» Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1219 Burkemont Ave., Aug. 19, 99.0

» China King Buffet and Grill, A114 Morganton Heights Blvd., Aug. 19, 94.0

» Ingles Markets No. 120 deli, 120 Carbon City Road, Aug. 20, 93.0

» Valdese Elementary School, 298 Praley St. N.W. Valdese, Aug. 20, 100.0

