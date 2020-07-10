Restaurant inspections (June 19 to July 9)

The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past three weeks:
Food safety inspection ratings are based on a 10-point scale. The rating of 90 to 100 is considered an A.
Ratings for the weeks of June 19 to July 9:
» B&B Royal Food Store deli, 721 U.S. Highway 70 Hildebran, June 26, 97.5
» Chubby’s of Hildebran, 511D U.S. Highway 70 Hildebran, June 26, 99.0
» Twin Brothers Pizza Co., 719 Main St. E. Valdese, June 26, 93.5
» Spicer’s Hot Doggin’ Push Cart, 813 Colonial St. S.W. Valdese, June 27, 100.0
» Hampton Inn foodservice, 115 Bush Drive, June 29, 99.5
» Bojangles’ Famous Chicken and Biscuits No. 2017, 130 Malcolm Blvd. Rutherford College, June 29, 97.5
» Sonic Drive-In No. 4983, 2204 S. Sterling St., June 29, 94.0
» Hillbilly Grill, 1915 Conley Road, June 29, 93.0
» Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries, A126 Morganton Heights Blvd., June 30, 96.5
» Denny’s, 1209 Burkemont Ave., June 30, 89.0
» Oishii Japanese Restaurant, 917 N. Green St., June 30, 90.5
» Crosswind Café at L.P. Frans Stadium, 3101 9th Ave. Drive N.W. Hickory, June 30, 95.0
