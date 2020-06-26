Road construction back on after COVID-19 delay

While the COVID-19 pandemic put road construction projects on hold, projects that were already funded have or will be starting up again.
The pandemic depleted North Carolina Department of Transportation’s cash reserve, falling below its mandated cash floor of $293 million. It has laid off nearly half of its temporary workers and implemented furloughs for full-time employees, according to a release from the department.
But some projects in Burke County will continue and be finished, according to transportation officials. The money is already set to pay those bills, said David Uchiyama, spokesperson for NCDOT.
Work on replacing the two bridges at Interstate 40 Exit 112 has started back up again.
Uchiyama said, currently, westbound traffic is in its final alignment on the bridge, and the eastbound bridge is under construction. The contractor also is grading and installing drainage, and will be constructing new ramps, he said.
The westbound on-ramp at the exit has been closed due to workers removing the asphalt down to dirt and replacing it.
Uchiyama said all four ramps will be closed and reconstructed. He said the contract requires the entrance ramps to be completed within 14 calendar days and reopened to traffic.
The contract requires the exit ramps to be completed within 21 calendar days and reopened to traffic, Uchiyama said.
He said the westbound on-ramp was closed on June 10, so by contract, it should be completed and the ramp reopened before Wednesday, June 24, but they may miss that target date.
“These are the contract requirements and ultimately the contractor could go over these times and may be assessed liquidated damages if they do so,” Uchiyama said.
The completion date for the project has moved into next summer, he said.
“The contractor — like many others across the state — has agreed to reduce to 40 work hours per week,” Uchiyama said. “This reduces the time workers are in areas together so social distancing can be better maintained. It also extends the payment schedule and contract time.”
Also in Valdese, work on Exit 111 is scheduled to start on Sept. 15, according to information from NCDOT. The expectation is the project will be completed in September 2023.
The work will include installing three roundabouts and moving the bridge west and rebuilding the sidewalk on the bridge, according to information from NCDOT.
A roundabout south of I-40 for the eastbound ramps will blend with Carolina Street at Flat Gap Road. Another roundabout will be located north of I-40 for the westbound ramps at Carolina Street and another roundabout will be located to blend Carolina Street, Abee’s Grove Church Road and Mourglea Avenue, according to information from NCDOT.
Right-of-ways for the project have been secured.
Another road project expected to start in September in Burke County is the I-40 Exit 103 and US 64 (Burkemont Road) interchange improvement.
The work will install a tight diamond design and will replace the existing bridge over I-40.
Work at the exit also will include:
» Eliminating the intersection of Williams Road and the eastbound I-40 on-ramp.
» Creating a new access from Burkemont Avenue/U.S. 64 to Magnolia Place historic site with only right turns in and right turns out.
» Creating a new two-lane road to connect from Burkemont Avenue/U.S. 64 to Williams Road between Denny’s and Hardee’s.
» Increase safety with a median on Burkemont Avenue/U.S. 64 between Conley Street beside Cook Out and the entrances to Rural King and Lowe’s.
» Move the U.S. 64/Ross Street intersection to the north with right-turn-only access to and from Ross Street.
» U-turn space to provide safer access to businesses along U.S. 64.
» Extending turn lanes on U.S. 64 to both on-ramps.
» Replace existing sidewalk with the potential for additional sidewalk in cooperation with the city of Morganton.
OTHER BURKE COUNTY PROJECTS slated for this year
• I-40 Exit 107 and Drexel Road - Work is expected to start in September and calls for a roundabout for the on/off eastbound lanes that tie into Drexel Road. The work will include moving the bridge to the east, building a roundabout south of I-40 for Drexel Road and Tom Deal Avenue and realigning the intersection of Drexel and Summers roads, according to information from NCDOT.
• I-40 Exit 100 - The work, which is expected to start in September, includes roundabouts at both ends of the Jamestown Road bridge over the interstate that will handle the traffic getting on and off the exit. The roundabouts will take the place of a traffic signal and will provide improved mobility through that area, according to transportation officials.
Upgrades to other I-40 exits in Burke County include Exit 116 and Exit 118. Work on Exit 118 is expected to start in 2023 and work on Exit 116 is slated to start in 2024, according to information from NCDOT.
Work to replace the bridge over the railroad tracks on US 64/70 in Morganton is scheduled to start in January.
Also expected to start in January is the replacement of the bridge over Johns River on U.S 64/NC 18.
And work to construct a new parallel bridge over the Catawba River on Connelly Springs Road in Rutherford College is scheduled to start in June 2022.
NCDOT representatives say start dates for projects are subject to change.
Sharon McBrayer is a staff writer and can be reached at smcbrayer@morganton.com or at 828-432-8946.