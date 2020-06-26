Road construction back on after COVID-19 delay

While the COVID-19 pandemic put road construction projects on hold, projects that were already funded have or will be starting up again.

The pandemic depleted North Carolina Department of Transportation’s cash reserve, falling below its mandated cash floor of $293 million. It has laid off nearly half of its temporary workers and implemented furloughs for full-time employees, according to a release from the department.

But some projects in Burke County will continue and be finished, according to transportation officials. The money is already set to pay those bills, said David Uchiyama, spokesperson for NCDOT.

Work on replacing the two bridges at Interstate 40 Exit 112 has started back up again.

Uchiyama said, currently, westbound traffic is in its final alignment on the bridge, and the eastbound bridge is under construction. The contractor also is grading and installing drainage, and will be constructing new ramps, he said.

The westbound on-ramp at the exit has been closed due to workers removing the asphalt down to dirt and replacing it.

Uchiyama said all four ramps will be closed and reconstructed. He said the contract requires the entrance ramps to be completed within 14 calendar days and reopened to traffic.

The contract requires the exit ramps to be completed within 21 calendar days and reopened to traffic, Uchiyama said.

He said the westbound on-ramp was closed on June 10, so by contract, it should be completed and the ramp reopened before Wednesday, June 24, but they may miss that target date.