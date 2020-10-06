Roadway death rates drop across NC

RALEIGH – Road safety in North Carolina took a turn for the better in 2019.

North Carolina’s traffic deaths decreased by 4.4% in 2019, according to data recently released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This decrease is nearly twice the national rate.

According to the report, 1,373 people died in North Carolina traffic crashes in 2019, 63 fewer deaths than in 2018.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority so it’s encouraging anytime we experience fewer deaths on our roads,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But we will not be satisfied until we have no traffic fatalities. Everyone must do their part and commit to safe driving practices such as wearing seat belts, slowing down, avoiding distractions and not driving while impaired.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said it’s more important than ever for people to be vigilant about safe driving.

“This decrease is significant,” Ezzell said. “There were 63 fewer funerals in North Carolina in 2019. The (Highway Safety Program) and our partners are going to work hard to reinforce just how important it is that everyone does their part to keep our roads safe.”