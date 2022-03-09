School for the deaf celebrates school spirit, promotes togetherness

The North Carolina School for the Deaf transformed into “Seussville” in celebration of the school’s Spirit Week last week. Timed to coincide with Read Across America Day, when schools across the nation remember the birthday of iconic children’s author Dr. Seuss, NCSD’s Spirit Week featured five days of contests, games, guest readers and special themed snacks and meals.
During the week, students across the grade-levels were divided up into teams, with each team getting a Dr. Seuss-themed name, according to school social worker Melissa Shumate.
“I’ve done this in the past with other spirit weeks, so I kept the same teams,” she said. “I had to think about the most popular characters in the Dr. Seuss books. We did the Lorax, the Grinch, Yertle, Wocket and the Sneetches.”
Throughout the week, students earned points for their teams by dressing up according to each day’s theme. For example, Monday’s theme was “Whoville Hair Day,” so students wore their craziest hairstyle to class. On Tuesday, students wore crazy socks, and on Wednesday, they dressed up in red and white for “Cat in the Hat day.” Thursday was “Green Eggs and Ham Day” and all the students were encouraged to wear green. Finally, on Friday, students dressed up as what they want to be when they grow up for “Oh, The Places You’ll Go.”
At the end of the week, Shumate said the team with the most points watched a movie and ate popcorn together.
According to Interim Principal Shirley Fore, Spirit Week at NCSD is more than just a week of dressing up and reading children’s stories. Fore said that school officials have worked hard to bring school spirit into every aspect of the students’ day.
Before the week began, each class participated in a door decorating contest and throughout the week, each grade level participated in a writing or research assignment about what they would like to be when they grow up. Additionally, cafeteria staff worked hard to build menus around each day’s theme and come up with special themed afternoon snacks for each day of the week.
Fore also said each class has had special guest readers throughout the week from the community and from other parts of campus. She said it’s always exciting for the students to get to see people they don’t normally interact with.
Shumate said that coordinating school spirit weeks is one of the most important and rewarding aspects of her job.
“Spirit week is my thing,” she said. “I’m always trying to boost up the spirit of the school and get everybody involved.”
She said it is especially important to get students involved at NCSD because they live on campus and because of the communication barriers many NCSD students face at home. She said she is always looking out for new ideas to help students form these close bonds with one another.
One recent idea she tried that turned out to be a massive success took place on Feb. 17 in observance of National Kindness Day.
“We decided to pair our high school kids with our elementary and middle school kids,” Shumate said. “That morning, we all came together and they paired up with the kids and it was amazing to see the young kids’ faces. They were so excited to hang out with the older kids it was like big brother, big sister.”
According to Shumate, the students played games, read books and worked on class assignments together during the 30-minute period.
“Once they were finished, everybody, even the high school students, came to me, saying, ‘we want to do this again,’” she said. “So we’re going to do it every month and continue it with different activities.”
Shumate said NCSD is more than just a school for many of its students. She said many NCSD students view the school as their second home and their fellow students are more like brothers and sisters to them than classmates.
“Many of our students, they have a home, but they go to a home where the parents can’t communicate with them,” she said. “So, when they come here, they get to have that socialization that they don’t have a lot of opportunity for at home.”
Shumate, who is deaf, said she understands how many of the students feel because she often felt that way when she was a student at NCSD.
“Most of our kids, this is their second home. It’s like this is their real home, their true home,” she said. “I grew up and graduated from NCSD, so this was my second home as well. I felt the same as they do.”
Shumate said her ultimate goal as the school’s social worker is to foster this sense of belonging at NCSD and encourage those brotherly and sisterly bonds to develop between her students.