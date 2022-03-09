School for the deaf celebrates school spirit, promotes togetherness

At the end of the week, Shumate said the team with the most points watched a movie and ate popcorn together.

According to Interim Principal Shirley Fore, Spirit Week at NCSD is more than just a week of dressing up and reading children’s stories. Fore said that school officials have worked hard to bring school spirit into every aspect of the students’ day.

Before the week began, each class participated in a door decorating contest and throughout the week, each grade level participated in a writing or research assignment about what they would like to be when they grow up. Additionally, cafeteria staff worked hard to build menus around each day’s theme and come up with special themed afternoon snacks for each day of the week.

Fore also said each class has had special guest readers throughout the week from the community and from other parts of campus. She said it’s always exciting for the students to get to see people they don’t normally interact with.

Shumate said that coordinating school spirit weeks is one of the most important and rewarding aspects of her job.

“Spirit week is my thing,” she said. “I’m always trying to boost up the spirit of the school and get everybody involved.”