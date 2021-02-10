School staff can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 24

Two days after students will return to in-person learning in Burke County, teachers, school personnel and child care workers will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement during a briefing on the virus Wednesday that the priority group of teachers and personnel, which also includes those for charter and private schools, can start being vaccinated Feb. 24.
The current priority group of health care workers and those 65 and older will continue to be vaccinated, state officials said.
The priority group will include teachers, bus and van drivers, custodial and maintenance staffers, and food service workers who will be eligible first. It also includes staffers at child care centers and homes, Head Start programs, preschool and pre-kindergarten programs, Cooper said.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said that while school personnel can start receiving the vaccine Feb. 24, that doesn’t mean they will get it on that date.
Cooper said other essential front-line workers can start being vaccinated March 10.
Vaccine supply
Cohen reiterated there is not enough supply of the vaccine to meet demand currently. The state has only been receiving 150,000 doses a week, with doses being meted out to counties based on population.
The Burke County Health Department is receiving 200 doses a week, and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is receiving 500 doses a week.
The number for the Community Vaccine Call Center is 828-358-4454; it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
Greenway Public Transportation announced it is offering to assist the public with free transportation options to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
In Burke County, Flex Route Service in Morganton, Drexel, Valdese and Rutherford College runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The bus travels along a route and picks people up from a bus stop. The Flex route schedules are posted on the mygreenway.org website, according to Greenway Public Transportation. The service also deviates within three-fourths of a mile to drop people off along the route. Call the scheduling office at 828-464-9444 to schedule a deviation.
Call the dispatch office at 828-465-7634 from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for route information and the times to ride the service.
New sites
Cohen said Wednesday there are different ways the new priority groups will access the free vaccine.
Walgreens has started vaccinations for priority groups. The pharmacy is receiving its doses directly from the federal government.
To schedule an appointment at a Walgreens, visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. No walk-ins for the vaccine will be accepted, according to information from the pharmacy.
Also Wednesday, the Burke County Health Department reported 40 new cases for a total of 9,045 cases, up from 9,005 cases Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed Wednesday that there were 932 active cases of the virus and eight people currently hospitalized. The county has previously reported 127 deaths in Burke due to the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge updated its dashboard on Wednesday and it showed the hospital had eight COVID-19 patients, of which five were in the intensive care unit. The hospital also has 101 COVID-19 in its virtual hospital.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,833 new cases of COVID-19 statewide for a total of 805,898 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 7.9%. Of the total cases, the department reported Monday that 730,454 are presumed to be recovered.
It also reported 2,291 people were hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday and a total of 10,181 people have died in the state because of COVID-19.
Inoculation tally
The department vaccine dashboard showed that 13,290 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Burke County so far, with 2,945 of those receiving the second dose.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Tuesday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Icard Elementary School in Icard remains on the list with five staff members who have been infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran remains on the list with five staff members infected with the virus.
- McAlpine Adult Care has three staff members infected with the virus.
- Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility has five total cases, four of which are residents and one is a staff member infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has 29 cases, with 20 residents and nine staff members infected with the virus. Five residents have died at the facility due to the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care remains at two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has nine total cases, with two residents and seven staff members infected. It has reported one resident death due to the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 126 cases, with 79 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 17 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 42 cases, with 34 residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported four residents have died from the virus. The facility’s website on Wednesday showed it currently has no cases among residents or staff members. It lists a total of 104 resident cases and a total of 55 staff cases since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of four cases, with one resident and three staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has 132 total cases, with 29 residents and 103 staff members infected.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported three active cases of the virus at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.