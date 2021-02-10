School staff can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 24

Walgreens has started vaccinations for priority groups. The pharmacy is receiving its doses directly from the federal government.

To schedule an appointment at a Walgreens, visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. No walk-ins for the vaccine will be accepted, according to information from the pharmacy.

Also Wednesday, the Burke County Health Department reported 40 new cases for a total of 9,045 cases, up from 9,005 cases Tuesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed Wednesday that there were 932 active cases of the virus and eight people currently hospitalized. The county has previously reported 127 deaths in Burke due to the virus.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge updated its dashboard on Wednesday and it showed the hospital had eight COVID-19 patients, of which five were in the intensive care unit. The hospital also has 101 COVID-19 in its virtual hospital.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,833 new cases of COVID-19 statewide for a total of 805,898 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 7.9%. Of the total cases, the department reported Monday that 730,454 are presumed to be recovered.