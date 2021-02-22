School staff will start being vaccinated this week

The release said the Burke County Vaccination Team, in partnership with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Burke County Health Department and Burke County Emergency Services, will be working with both public and private school systems this week to get teachers, school staff and child care staff to be vaccinated as safely and quickly as possible.

The team will not be hosting one clinic specifically for teachers but will be working with the school systems to make it convenient for the teachers to attend the public vaccination clinics being held at Freedom High School, the release said. The school systems will take care of scheduling their staff and they will be prioritized based on their age, health conditions and/or working with special needs kids.

Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools, said the school system has set up appointments for 330 staff on Wednesday and it will set up appointments for 330 staff next week. Wednesday is a remote learning day, so students won’t be in the classroom, Shuffler said.