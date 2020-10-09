Scott Mulwee, candidate for Burke County commissioner

The News Herald recently sent profile questions to candidates for Burke County Board of Commissioners. The following is the profile for incumbent Commissioner Scott Mulwee.
Name: Scott Mulwee
Party Affiliation: Republican
Age: 50
Education: Bachelor of Arts from East Carolina University
Employment: Edward Jones Financial Advisor
Family: Married to Laura Mulwee; Children, Tom & Julia
Community involvement: I am the current Vice Chairman of the Burke County Commissioners; Chairman of the Tourism Development Authority; Chairman of the Western Piedmont Trustees; board member of Valdese Economic Development Inc.; Parks & Recreation Department; and Smart Start. I am the past chair of The Burke County Chamber of Commerce and Burke County United Way. I’ve previously served on the boards of Burke Development Inc., Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club and the Burke Literacy Council. I was the recipient of the 2014 T. Henry Wilson Community Builder Award.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, explain: No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy: No
1. What would you like to see happen in the county park at Lake James?
I am proud to have been involved in the evolution and vision of the county park. We are currently working with a private partner to explore the possibility of a treehouse village that will welcome overnight visitation while leaving our park a pristine, natural area. Going forward, we will have a kayak and canoe launch at the current Linville Access. This will be completed after we open a deep water access for boats inside the park. I also see primitive camping sites as well as RV sites for visitors. With the Fonta Flora Trail, we have a premier biking and hiking destination in the southeast. I can also visualize a permanent outdoor outfitter located at the park for all the amenities offered. I want to see development, but not to the detriment of the natural surrounding beauty we have been gifted.
2. Is there anything more you believe the county could do regarding COVID-19?
I believe the county has done a good job addressing this situation. We adopted a task force early on to work together to develop a plan of action. We have worked earnestly to deliver the proper equipment and support across all of our departments. We have worked with our municipalities to deliver COVID-19 funds. We recently committed $201,560 of funding to support our school system in delivering an additional 750 hotspots throughout our county. We have also established a satellite courtroom facility at the Foothills Higher Educational Facility to ensure proper spacing. These are some of our many efforts in dealing with COVID-19. I believe we need to continue to concentrate on contact tracing to keep the number of infected citizens down.
3. What do you believe the county should focus on in the next four years?
If elected, I want to continue to fully fund our school system. I will continue to partner with WPCC, BDI and BCPS to address workforce development. We will continue to address our county salaries on a three year cycle to make certain our employees have competitive pay. We also need to add two new convenient sites. We are currently working to open a much needed site in Jonas Ridge as well as eastern Burke County. We need to also address a new Animal Control facility. I will continue to focus on bringing new jobs to Burke County while also developing the Burke Business Park. I will continue to collaborate with our partners at all municipalities in Burke County. I will continue to be prudent with taxpayer funds while addressing the needs of our citizens.
Editor's Note: Mulwee submitted a video outlining his campaign to The News Herald that can be seen at www.morganton.com.
