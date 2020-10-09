Scott Mulwee, candidate for Burke County commissioner

I am proud to have been involved in the evolution and vision of the county park. We are currently working with a private partner to explore the possibility of a treehouse village that will welcome overnight visitation while leaving our park a pristine, natural area. Going forward, we will have a kayak and canoe launch at the current Linville Access. This will be completed after we open a deep water access for boats inside the park. I also see primitive camping sites as well as RV sites for visitors. With the Fonta Flora Trail, we have a premier biking and hiking destination in the southeast. I can also visualize a permanent outdoor outfitter located at the park for all the amenities offered. I want to see development, but not to the detriment of the natural surrounding beauty we have been gifted.

2. Is there anything more you believe the county could do regarding COVID-19?