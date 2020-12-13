Shelter sees urgent need for homes, fosters for cats, kittens

Burke County Animal Services needs help to find homes for the influx of cats and kittens it has received this year.
So it is holding an adoption event this week entitled “Whiskers in Wonderland” in an effort to reduce its numbers.
Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, said the shelter is overcrowded at the moment and if they can’t reduce the numbers, some tough decisions will have to be made.
She said as of Friday, the shelter has 56 cats and kittens and there are 34 cats and kittens in foster care.
At the same time, animal services has been dealing with staffing shortages, Settlemyre said. She said it comes to a point where animal services only has so many staff to properly care for the cats and dogs it takes in.
“Our goal is to find as many homes as possible for our cats and kittens,” Settlemyre said.
The “Whiskers in Wonderland” adoption starts Tuesday and runs through Saturday during normal operating hours and the adoption fee for cats and kittens will be $45. The adoption fee includes all core vaccines, flea control, dewormer and a spay/neuter, Settlemyre said.
Settlemyre said animal services is dealing with communities that are seeing an explosion of cats and kittens with 20 to 40 in a colony. Many of the colonies have not been spayed or neutered, she said.
If people are wanting to feed and care for a cat colony, Settlemyre said they can contact animal services for help in getting them spayed/neutered.
She said if people need resources for spay and neuter they also should contact Burke County Animal Services.
Animal Services also is preparing for the holidays with “A Home for the Holidays” foster/adoption effort again this year.
It’s a chance for dogs and cats to get out of the shelter environment and into a home during the holiday season.
Those who open their homes for an animal can pick them up either on Dec. 22 or Dec. 23 and return them the week of Dec. 29 through Jan. 2. Or if someone falls in love with their holiday guest, they can adopt them, Settlemyre said.
Food and other needed items will be provided for the holiday guest, she said.
In light of COVID-19, everyone entering the animal services building has to wear a mask. When arriving, stay in the car and call animal services so staff knows who is next in line, Settlemyre said.
To contact Burke County Animal Services, call 828-764-9588, option 3, or email animalservices@burkenc.org. Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/burkecountyanimalservices.
