Shelter sees urgent need for homes, fosters for cats, kittens

Burke County Animal Services needs help to find homes for the influx of cats and kittens it has received this year.

So it is holding an adoption event this week entitled “Whiskers in Wonderland” in an effort to reduce its numbers.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, said the shelter is overcrowded at the moment and if they can’t reduce the numbers, some tough decisions will have to be made.

She said as of Friday, the shelter has 56 cats and kittens and there are 34 cats and kittens in foster care.

At the same time, animal services has been dealing with staffing shortages, Settlemyre said. She said it comes to a point where animal services only has so many staff to properly care for the cats and dogs it takes in.

“Our goal is to find as many homes as possible for our cats and kittens,” Settlemyre said.

The “Whiskers in Wonderland” adoption starts Tuesday and runs through Saturday during normal operating hours and the adoption fee for cats and kittens will be $45. The adoption fee includes all core vaccines, flea control, dewormer and a spay/neuter, Settlemyre said.