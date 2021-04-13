Slots still available for vaccine clinics in Burke

After what health officials are calling rare side effects of blood clots, administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been paused until further study.
But the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are continuing, and appointments for two large clinics in Burke County this week are still available.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and the Burke County Health Department are holding a clinic on Thursday for the Moderna vaccine, which is open to ages 18 and older. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 522 appointments still available for the clinic.
Then on Saturday, a clinic will be held for the Pfizer vaccine, which is open to ages 16 and older. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,674 appointments still available.
Both vaccination clinics will be held at Freedom High School in Morganton.
To scheduled an appointment for one of the clinics, call 828-358-4454 or schedule online at CHSBR.org/vaccine.
“This will be our last mass public vaccination clinic that we host on a weekly basis,” said Danette Brackett, executive director of business development and hospital spokeswoman. “Our current plan is to provide vaccines at the Blue Ridge Medical Group primary care practices and the health department after this week. Based on vaccine inventory, if we need to host another mass vaccination clinic in the future, we will look at adjusting our plan.”
As for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it has been taken out of the vaccine circulation throughout the country.
The Burke County Health Department was using the one-shot dose to vaccinate the homebound and homeless population.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health Department, said the department has enough supply of the Moderna vaccine to substitute for the homeless and homebound populations who were going to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Moore said the department contacted those who were scheduled to get the vaccine this week and offered them the Moderna vaccine as a substitute. She said those patients were OK with the change.
During a media briefing Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, echoed what the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, calling the six cases of people getting blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rare.
Cohen said the six cases happened among women between 18 and 48 years old. None was in North Carolina.
She said anyone who recently received the one-shot vaccine and is experiencing such as severe headache, abdominal or leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks should contact their health care provider.
"Our primary concern is the health and safety of all North Carolinians," the department said in a release Tuesday. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC and have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until we learn more. The safety system in place is working as it should. If you have an appointment for Pfizer or Moderna, please go to your appointment as planned. If you have an appointment for Johnson & Johnson, your appointment will be re-scheduled."
In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and FDA said that as of April 12 the six cases of blood clots were out of more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that have been administered in the U.S. The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving the cases.
The joint statement said the cases involved a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis that was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets. All six cases involved symptoms which occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, it said.
The statement goes on to say treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered.
“Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given,” the joint statement said.
The statement said pausing the use of the J&J vaccine is important not only to study if further but to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for the noted adverse effects and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.