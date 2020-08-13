Speakeasy Kava bar opens in downtown Morganton

Something new is brewing in downtown Morganton in the form of the Speakeasy Kava bar.
The tearoom/bar, which opened on July 31, is located at 100 Stoney Place and serves a variety of products in a laid back atmosphere, said owner Spencer Smallwood in an email to The News Herald.
“We offer a relaxed environment to enjoy a variety of teas, kratom, CBD products and, of course, kava,” Smallwood said. “We offer a venue that doesn't focus around alcohol, giving Morganton a different and not-so-adult option in downtown. We will host music and many other event options.”
According to WebMD, “kava is a beverage or extract that is made from Piper methysticum, a plant native to the western Pacific islands. The name ‘kava’ comes from the Polynesian word ‘awa,’ which means bitter. In the South Pacific, kava is a popular social drink, similar to alcohol in Western societies.”
Further information from WebMD says that some people use kava to calm anxiety, stress and restlessness, and to treat insomnia. WebMD says it also is used for ADHD, withdrawal from benzodiazepine drugs, epilepsy, psychosis, depression, migraines and other headaches, chronic fatigue syndrome, common cold and other respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, muscle pain, and cancer prevention.
WebMD lists a few other uses for kava and details how it works, but also notes some safety concerns, though the product is legal in the U.S. Additional information can be found at wb.md/31MKi0Z.
The new business’ Facebook page notes its walking-distance proximity to Morganton’s new Fairfield Inn and Suites and to Fonta Flora Brewery, both of which are on North Green Street.
Following its grand opening, Speakeasy Kava’s first planned live event is coming up from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, when Fort Mill, South Carolina’s Zach Fowler, nicknamed “the Prophet of Positivity,” performs live music.
Speakeasy Kava invites those who are interested to “come by and join us for our first show at Speakeasy Kava. Sit down and relax with a glass of fresh tea or kratom and listen to the mellow groove that is the Prophet of Positivity.
“Zach Fowler (also of Sun Dried Vibes) is a vibrant solo artist with an incredibly unique voice alongside powerful and passionate lyrical content.”
Smallwood said the tearoom is open seven days per week from 2-10 p.m.
For more information about Speakeasy Kava, call 828-465-6671, email speakeasytearoom@gmail.com or visit the venue’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2PTauBv.
