Authorities: 2 dead in Charlotte helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE — Authorities say that two people have died in a helicopter crash near a North Carolina interstate highway.
Mecklenburg County EMS service said on Twitter Tuesday that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in the Charlotte area. It wasn't immediately clear if those killed were onboard the aircraft or if there were other injuries.
The crash has shut down southbound lanes of the Interstate, the Charlotte Observer reported.
More information on this story will published as it becomes available.