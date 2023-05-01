CHARLOTTE — Qualifying government agencies and nonprofit organizations wanting to enhance, create and protect fish and wildlife habitats along the Catawba-Wateree River now are encouraged to submit applications for grants provided by Duke Energy’s Catawba-Wateree Habitat Enhancement Program.

Projects eligible for funding include a wide range of categories − from planting native shoreline vegetation, constructing osprey platforms and wood duck boxes, and installing fish attractors to purchasing property and conservation easements along the Catawba-Wateree River that permanently preserve rare and unique habitats.

For 2023, almost $1.9 million is available for enhancement projects located in North Carolina. Funds totaling almost $1.3 million are available for projects located in South Carolina. Individual project awards typically range from $10,000 to $50,000.

Since 2007, the program has provided over $2.3 million in awards in the Carolinas for habitat enhancement projects. A panel of scientists, along with several private citizens, will select projects that will receive funding in 2023.

CWHEP is a cooperative effort by Duke Energy, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The program is funded annually from a fee charged to individuals and residential marina developers seeking permits to build piers on the Catawba-Wateree lakes. The Foothills Community Foundation administers the funds.

Those interested in seeking funds from CWHEP this year are encouraged to complete an application found at Catawba-Wateree Habitat Enhancement Program and submit it for consideration before July 31.