LINCOLNTON – A husband and wife face child abuse charges after it was discovered one of their children had been beaten with a paddle.

On May 12, Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives received a report from the Cleveland County DSS concerning the abuse of a child that occurred at a residence in Vale, N.C., according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The young child was in speech therapy in Cleveland County when the therapist observed bruising on the child’s bottom. The Cleveland County social worker went to the Vale residence and met with the parents where photos were taken of a wooden paddle with holes drilled in it, the release said. The worker also viewed home security camera footage showing the child being spanked with the wooden paddle.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective F. Runyon went to the residence to follow up on the investigation and also viewed the home security footage. The investigation revealed the child had been abused on a number of different occasions, the release said.

On May 17, Detective Runyon charged Jonathan Niles Orren, 38, and Silvia Orren, 39, of Vale, N.C.with one felony count each of child abuse involving any serious injury, the release said. Silvia Orren was released on an unsecured bond while Jonathan Orren was released on a $7,500 secured bond.

The 6-year-old victim and her 5-year-old brother have been removed from the home and placed with relatives out of state.