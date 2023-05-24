Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLOTTE — The American Red Cross is asking people to book a time to give blood or platelets now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead.

Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.

The start of summer can shake up normal routines, but it’s important for donation appointments to stay on the calendar — especially as Memorial Day weekend approaches. More than 42 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday, meaning fewer donors may be available to give.

Appointments are critical this week for people waiting for lifesaving care. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule a time to give now.

In thanks for making and keeping appointments, the Red Cross will help donors prepare for beach days and backyard fun as the season begins.

All who come to give through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. Donors in May will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more.

Those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless fire-pit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package.

No donation events are scheduled for Burke County, but several are for adjacent counties.

In Avery County, an event is scheduled for Linville on Friday from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Cannon Memorial Hospital, located at 434 Hospital Drive in Sloop Medical Office Plaza. Another is scheduled in Newland on June 9 from 1:30-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Newland, located at 160 Cranberry Road.

In McDowell County, Marion donation events are scheduled for Wednesday from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at YMCA Marion (348 Grace Corpening Drive), June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jeff Kincaid Insurance Agency Marion (163 S. Main St.), and on June 13 from 12:30-5 p.m. at the Marion Community Building (191 N. Main St.). In Old Fort, an event is scheduled for Tuesday from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort, located at 207 E. Main St.

And in Rutherford County, in Lake Lure, there is an event scheduled for Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at Bill’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department, located at 1184 Bill’s Creek Road.