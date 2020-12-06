State designates Burke County distressed

Moving into 2021, Burke County will be designated one of 40 economically distressed counties in the state.
Every year, the N.C. Department of Commerce ranks each county in the state as one of three tiers, with Tier 1 being the most distressed and Tier 3 being the least distressed.
In 2021, Burke County will move from its current Tier 2 to the Tier 1 designation.
It was in 2015 that Burke County moved from Tier 1 to the less distressed Tier 2. That was mostly due to a much-improved unemployment rate, according to the state commerce department.
However, this year, it was primarily the unemployment spikes in Burke caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that sent the county back to Tier 1.
Before the state shutdown due to COVID-19, Burke County’s unemployment rate hovered somewhere around 3.5%. That’s what it was in February just before the virus came to the county. In March 2019, the jobless rate in the county was 3.8%.
The first case of COVID-19 in Burke County was reported on March 24. The unemployment rate in the county for March was 4.1%.
In April, the rate shot up to 15.5%, an 11.4% increase in one month.
In May, unemployment in Burke fell slightly to 13.8% and then fell again in June to 7.3%, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Taylor Dellinger, data analyst for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, said the four-county region of the Unifour had some of the highest unemployment in the state in April, May and June.
Burke County’s economic distress rank is No. 30. (It was No. 46 in 2020.) This shift was largely driven by a change in the county’s unemployment rate rank, which moved from No. 74 in 2019, to No. 46 this year, according to the state commerce department.
Ranking basis
Each county is ranked using four factors, which are the average unemployment rate, median household income, growth in population for the last 36 months and property tax base per capita.
The county’s yearly average unemployment rate from October 2019 to September 2020 was 6.42%, according to he commerce department.
Burke County’s median household income is $44,946 and it only saw a population increase between July 2016 to July 2019 of 1.48%. The county’s adjusted property tax base per capita is $77,012, according to the commerce department.
But being designated as distressed isn’t all bad for Burke County.
Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., said there are some advantages for Tier 1 counties when it comes to economic development grants.
Wood said typically Tier 1 counties are given more consideration when applying for the grants and local government match requirements are less.
Wood believes the more distressed tier designation for Burke was mainly due to the spikes in unemployment this year.
The county saw its unemployment rate for October decrease nearly 1%.
Burke’s jobless rate was 5.7% in October, down from 6.5% in September, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
With 39,099 in the work force in Burke County, that means 2,248 are still looking for work.
While the rate was down in October for the county, the rate is still 2.3% higher over the same period in 2019, according to state commerce department data.
In addition to Burke County, the other counties moving to a more distressed tier are Alexander, Brunswick, Buncombe, Cherokee, Davie, Haywood, Hoke, New Hanover, Randolph and Rowan.
As for the other counties that share the Unifour area with Burke, Caldwell County remained in Tier 1 and Catawba County remained in Tier 2, while Alexander County, like Burke, moved to the most distressed Tier 1 category, according to the Commerce Department.
