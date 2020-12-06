State designates Burke County distressed

Moving into 2021, Burke County will be designated one of 40 economically distressed counties in the state.

Every year, the N.C. Department of Commerce ranks each county in the state as one of three tiers, with Tier 1 being the most distressed and Tier 3 being the least distressed.

In 2021, Burke County will move from its current Tier 2 to the Tier 1 designation.

It was in 2015 that Burke County moved from Tier 1 to the less distressed Tier 2. That was mostly due to a much-improved unemployment rate, according to the state commerce department.

However, this year, it was primarily the unemployment spikes in Burke caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that sent the county back to Tier 1.

Before the state shutdown due to COVID-19, Burke County’s unemployment rate hovered somewhere around 3.5%. That’s what it was in February just before the virus came to the county. In March 2019, the jobless rate in the county was 3.8%.

The first case of COVID-19 in Burke County was reported on March 24. The unemployment rate in the county for March was 4.1%.

In April, the rate shot up to 15.5%, an 11.4% increase in one month.