State elections board mandates hours for early voting

The state elections board sent out mandates on Friday to local elections boards to follow to ensure voters’ safety in the upcoming general election.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, issued an emergency order on Friday to protect voters from disease and reduce the likelihood of long lines and crowds at voting sites during the 2020 general election, said a release from the state board.

“If we do not take these measures, we risk much longer lines at voting sites and greater possibility of the spread of the coronavirus,” Brinson Bell said in the release. “These are not acceptable risks in this important election year when we expect turnout to be high.”

Some of the mandates include:

» All county boards of elections must open each early voting site for at least 10 hours on the weekends of Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25.

» Each county board must open at least one early voting site per 20,000 registered voters in the county. A county board of elections may apply for a waiver if its proposed plan sufficiently serves the voting population, maintains social distancing and reduces the likelihood of long lines.

» Any county board with only one early voting site must arrange for a backup site and backup staff.

» County boards may open early voting sites before 8 a.m. and remain open later than 7:30 p.m., provided that the sites (other than the county-board office or in-lieu-of site, if only open regular business hours) are all open at the same time.