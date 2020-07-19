State elections board mandates hours for early voting

The state elections board sent out mandates on Friday to local elections boards to follow to ensure voters’ safety in the upcoming general election.
Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, issued an emergency order on Friday to protect voters from disease and reduce the likelihood of long lines and crowds at voting sites during the 2020 general election, said a release from the state board.
“If we do not take these measures, we risk much longer lines at voting sites and greater possibility of the spread of the coronavirus,” Brinson Bell said in the release. “These are not acceptable risks in this important election year when we expect turnout to be high.”
Some of the mandates include:
» All county boards of elections must open each early voting site for at least 10 hours on the weekends of Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25.
» Each county board must open at least one early voting site per 20,000 registered voters in the county. A county board of elections may apply for a waiver if its proposed plan sufficiently serves the voting population, maintains social distancing and reduces the likelihood of long lines.
» Any county board with only one early voting site must arrange for a backup site and backup staff.
» County boards may open early voting sites before 8 a.m. and remain open later than 7:30 p.m., provided that the sites (other than the county-board office or in-lieu-of site, if only open regular business hours) are all open at the same time.
» All county boards must take significant precautions to protect voters and poll workers from the spread of disease. These safeguards include: providing for social distancing at voting sites, including barriers between elections officials and voters at check-in; frequently sanitizing common surfaces, including voting booths; providing single-use pens to mark paper ballots or cotton swabs for ballot-marking devices; requiring elections officials to wear face coverings and making masks available to voters who do not bring their own. Voters are not required to wear masks while voting.
County boards of elections that already submitted unanimous early voting plans to the state board will have to reconsider their plans and resubmit them in light of this executive order or apply for a waiver, the release said.
The Burke County Board of Elections may need to revise its planned hours during early voting.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said before the state election board order that the only weekend early voting planned was the last Saturday before the election. The planned hours were from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays starting on Thursday, Oct. 15, and then ending on Saturday, Oct. 31 with 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Early voting starts Oct. 15 and runs through Oct. 31.
Mace said there will be five early voting sites in the county: Glen Alpine Town Hall, Rutherford College Town Hall, Burke County Senior Center, the library/senior center in Hildebran and the Burke County Board of Elections office.
Mace told The News Herald in early July that every employee will be provided a mask and hand sanitizer will be available at every precinct. Mace said she wants to have a hand sanitizer station as people come in the door and as they leave.
And she said the voting booths will be kept as clean as possible with wipes.
Mace also plans to provide throw-away pens for voters to use to mark their ballots.
In addition, a shield is being installed at the board of elections.
Voters wanting to request an abesentee-by-mail ballot can call the board of elections or go on the state board’s website at www.ncsbe.gov and print off the absentee request form and mail it in, drop it off, fax it or email it.
The state board has warned local boards about voters receiving pre-filled mail-in ballots.
Mace said the state informed her there were more than 400 pre-filled request forms sent out to Burke County voters. The Center for Voter Information is responsible for the forms, she said.
She said the board has received three of those request forms so far.
Mace said the pre-filled forms are not the right size, saying it looks like it has been shrunk down and it looks like a copy of the state request form.
“You could obviously tell the voter didn’t appear to have filled it out,” Mace said.
Mace said her office notified the voters that had mailed those three in and notified them they needed to complete the correct form and get it back to the elections office. She said the three voters who sent them in have already filled out the correct request form and sent it back to the elections board.
Mace said absentee-by-mail requests continues to come into the elections office, saying it has been receiving 10 to 12 requests a day.
She said Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request an absentee mail-in ballot. The ballots have to be returned by election day, she said.
Friday, Oct. 9, at 5 p.m. is voter registration cutoff. However, people can still register and vote during early voting with a photo ID and proof of residence. Voters will not need a photo ID to vote in the general election this year.
To request a mail-in ballot or for more information, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.
Sharon McBrayer is a staff writer and can be reached at smcbrayer@morganton.com or at 828-432-8946.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!