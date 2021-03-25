State moves up vaccination groups (copy)

All North Carolinians 16 years old or older will be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting April 7, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.

During a briefing, Cooper said the state is at the point where it can move up vaccination dates for the remaining priority groups.

He said starting March 31, people in the remaining Group 4 can be vaccinated. That group includes other essential workers such as those in retail, real estate, hospitality, communications and information technology, banking and other financial services, energy, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, those in water and wastewater work and construction.

Then Group 5, which is the rest of the population, will be able to get vaccinated against the virus on April 7, Cooper said.

Cooper said he’s encouraged that the state will be able to open vaccinations to all residents ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s May 1 goal.

Cooper said COVID-19 vaccinations are the path to recovery and normalcy for the state.

“We’re close to getting where we want to be so let’s stay the course and get there faster,” Cooper said.