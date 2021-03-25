State moves up vaccination groups (copy)

All North Carolinians 16 years old or older will be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting April 7, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.
During a briefing, Cooper said the state is at the point where it can move up vaccination dates for the remaining priority groups.
He said starting March 31, people in the remaining Group 4 can be vaccinated. That group includes other essential workers such as those in retail, real estate, hospitality, communications and information technology, banking and other financial services, energy, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, those in water and wastewater work and construction.
Then Group 5, which is the rest of the population, will be able to get vaccinated against the virus on April 7, Cooper said.
Cooper said he’s encouraged that the state will be able to open vaccinations to all residents ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s May 1 goal.
Cooper said COVID-19 vaccinations are the path to recovery and normalcy for the state.
“We’re close to getting where we want to be so let’s stay the course and get there faster,” Cooper said.
For now, people in priority Group 4 can be vaccinated against COVID-19. Group 4 includes those 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, including those with high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated, according to the county health department.
Those people in previous priority groups who have not been vaccinated can still make an appointment to get their shot, say health officials.
There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County.
People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.
There are multiple local pharmacies offering the vaccine.
Morganton Drug will host a vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at North Morganton United Methodist Church on Sanford Drive in Morganton. Appointments are still available for the clinic and people can make appointments by calling 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, which is free to all individuals, even those without insurance. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf, but appointments for the next month appeared to be filled up Tuesday.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Cooper said it’s important to work hard to reach out to people to make sure they get vaccinated. He said at some point the state will reach a point where supply of the vaccine will exceed demand.
Case numbers
On Thursday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 267 active cases for a total of 9,674 cases. It showed two people hospitalized and 147 people who have died due to the virus. The health department is expected to release new numbers Friday.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed two people with the virus are hospitalized and 24 patients in its virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,112 new cases on Thursday and a daily percent positive rate of 4.2%. It showed 945 people in the state currently hospitalized.
The state has reported a total of 11,987 deaths as of Thursday.
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently — for a while until more people receive the vaccine.