5 North Carolina airports to receive grant money

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.
The department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the state of North Carolina:
» $4,258,611 for Asheville Regional Airport to reconstruct a runway
» $4,270,000 for Charlotte Douglas International Airport to purchase a zero-emissions vehicle and infrastructure
» $2,742,407 for Fayetteville Regional Airport to expand the terminal building
» $2,200,000 for Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro for noise mitigation
» $1,383,700 for Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville to purchase a new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and snow removal equipment and conduct a study
» $18,316,468 for the North Carolina state block grant program
“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.
Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
