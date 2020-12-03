Causey leads charge to reduce fire deaths

RALEIGH — In the midst of a deadly year for fire fatalities in North Carolina, the state's insurance commissioner and fire marshal urges residents to stay focused on fire safety and prevention this winter by remembering this simple message: “Get out and stay out!”

“If your home catches on fire, your No. 1 concern should be saving yourself and your family," Mike Causey said. "Forget about personal belongings and just get outside as quickly as possible. Stay outside at your meeting place where you can do the most good by communicating with firefighters.”

So far in 2020, 105 people have died in North Carolina because of fire. In two recent cases, victims died after escaping and then re-entering the home to retrieve personal belongings or a pet while the home was on fire.

The science behind fires proves that re-entering a burning home is extremely dangerous. When people open a door or a window to go back inside, they let in oxygen that fuels the fire, making it nearly impossible to rescue the person or pet they’re trying to save.

To reduce the number of fire deaths this winter, Causey urges families to practice their home escape plan, test their smoke alarms, and know two ways out of every room to keep them and their loved ones safe from fire.