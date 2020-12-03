Causey leads charge to reduce fire deaths

RALEIGH — In the midst of a deadly year for fire fatalities in North Carolina, the state's insurance commissioner and fire marshal urges residents to stay focused on fire safety and prevention this winter by remembering this simple message: “Get out and stay out!”
“If your home catches on fire, your No. 1 concern should be saving yourself and your family," Mike Causey said. "Forget about personal belongings and just get outside as quickly as possible. Stay outside at your meeting place where you can do the most good by communicating with firefighters.”
So far in 2020, 105 people have died in North Carolina because of fire. In two recent cases, victims died after escaping and then re-entering the home to retrieve personal belongings or a pet while the home was on fire.
The science behind fires proves that re-entering a burning home is extremely dangerous. When people open a door or a window to go back inside, they let in oxygen that fuels the fire, making it nearly impossible to rescue the person or pet they’re trying to save.
To reduce the number of fire deaths this winter, Causey urges families to practice their home escape plan, test their smoke alarms, and know two ways out of every room to keep them and their loved ones safe from fire.
Each year from December to February, there is an increase in the number of home fires related to heating. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating is the second leading cause of home fires, deaths and injuries in the United States.
The association says that working smoke alarms save lives and cut the risk of dying in a fire in half. Causey is adamant that smoke alarms be installed, tested and maintained in every home.
Causey recommends the following advice related to smoke alarms:
- Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping room, and on every level of the home, including the basement.
- An ionization smoke alarm is generally more responsive to flaming fires, and a photoelectric smoke alarm is generally more responsive to smoldering fires. For the best protection, a combination of alarms or a dual-sensor alarm is recommended.
- To keep smoke alarms working well, follow the manufacturer’s instructions in the package or online for cleaning.
- Make sure everyone in the home understands the warning of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.
- Smoke alarms with nonreplaceable (long-life) batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. Replace smoke alarms when they are 10 years old. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire unit right away.
Causey recommends the following advice regarding home escape plans:
- Draw a map of each level of the home, showing all doors and windows, and discuss the plan with everyone in the household, including visitors.
- Practice a home fire escape drill twice a year with everyone in the home. Practice using different ways out. Practice what to do in case there is smoke (get low and get out quickly).
- Establish a permanent outside meeting place (such as a tree, light pole or mailbox) that is a safe distance from the home.
- After practicing the home escape drill, evaluate it and discuss what worked and what could be improved.
- When a smoke alarm sounds, get out fast. There may only be seconds to escape.
- If there is smoke blocking the exit, use a second way out. Before opening a door, feel the door and its knob. If either is hot, leave the door closed and use a second way out. If there is smoke coming around the door, leave the door closed and use a second way out.
- Get out and stay out. Go to the established meeting place. Never go back for people, pets or things. If unable to get to someone needing assistance, leave the home and call 911 or the fire department. Tell the emergency operator where the person is located.
- If unable to get out, close the door and cover the vents and cracks around doors with cloth or tape to keep smoke out. Call 911, tell the emergency operator a location and signal for help at the window with a light-colored cloth or a flashlight.
For information about fire prevention and safety, visit the state fire marshal's website at www.ncosfm.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!