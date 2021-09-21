ColorFest arts and crafts fair set for Oct. 2

DILLSBORO — “ColorFest,” Dillsboro’s 13th annual fine arts and crafts fair, will hit the streets on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m until 4 p.m. in the historic town.

Located just a few miles off the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the walk-about mountain town of Dillsboro has been a popular tourist location since 1886 when visitors arrived by train and spent several weeks. Now, 135 years later, the railroad tracks on Railroad Street still are in use by the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and to the enjoyment of today’s tourists, the town hosts daylong festivals to showcase the abundance of local handcrafts and musical talents. The image of the historic town of Dillsboro has evolved into the place to come for appreciation of the arts.

For the past 13 years in Dillsboro, the first Saturday of October has belonged to “ColorFest.” Featured in this year’s festival are some of the best fine artists and fine crafters in western North Carolina. Most of the artisans will be demonstrating their work and striving for the prizes awarded for first and second place in fine art and fine craft and one best of show winner, sponsored by the Dillsboro Merchants Association.

Fine arts and crafts