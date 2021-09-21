ColorFest arts and crafts fair set for Oct. 2

DILLSBORO — “ColorFest,” Dillsboro’s 13th annual fine arts and crafts fair, will hit the streets on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m until 4 p.m. in the historic town.
Located just a few miles off the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the walk-about mountain town of Dillsboro has been a popular tourist location since 1886 when visitors arrived by train and spent several weeks. Now, 135 years later, the railroad tracks on Railroad Street still are in use by the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and to the enjoyment of today’s tourists, the town hosts daylong festivals to showcase the abundance of local handcrafts and musical talents. The image of the historic town of Dillsboro has evolved into the place to come for appreciation of the arts.
For the past 13 years in Dillsboro, the first Saturday of October has belonged to “ColorFest.” Featured in this year’s festival are some of the best fine artists and fine crafters in western North Carolina. Most of the artisans will be demonstrating their work and striving for the prizes awarded for first and second place in fine art and fine craft and one best of show winner, sponsored by the Dillsboro Merchants Association.
Fine arts and crafts
David Ammons, renowned chair caner, will demonstrate the historic fine art of herringbone chair caning. Splint weaving (herringbone) is the most common method of caning in the Appalachian Mountains. The artist learned to cane by watching his grandfather “bottom” chairs years ago on Cullowhee Mountain in Jackson County. He has been demonstrating this talent for more than 30 years and has always loved talking about caning as he weaves.
Another popular type of weaving a chair bottom is the hand-caned seven-step method. Ammons will have both types of chairs — the herringbone and the hand-caned seven-step method — for festival goers to purchase. Ammons’ sister, Appalachian storyteller Amy Ammons Garza, will be situated near her brother, with her books based on seven generations of mountain folks in their family, plus books for children.
Jean Littlejohn will share her antique jewelry made from old china and silver; Mary Smith will again offer her handmade hats, knitted and felted just in time for winter; Jason Rizzo will have photography from the area, framed and ready for walls; Lisa Kolk’s silk scarves can complete any outfit; James Mills will be there with his handmade fishing fly rods (demonstrations available); and there will be an array of jewelry and soap makers.
Entertainment
At 11 a.m., The J. Creek Cloggers — a high-energy dance team based out of Haywood County — will dance on the street. The group of dancers is keeping alive the old mountain tradition of clogging, audience-participation square dances and broom dances. Members will demonstrate different styles of dance, including buck dancing, flat-footing and clogging. The director for the team is Kim Ross.
At noon, Anna Victoria — a country singer and songwriter from Sylva — will perform. She plays a range of music from Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn to Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. She has been making music her whole life, but has pursued a career in music in the past year locally.
At 1 p.m., Twelfth Fret — a husband-and-wife team featuring an acoustic duo with Craig Neidlinger on guitar and Kim Neidlinger on upright bass — will perform. Twelfth Fret performs original tunes, as well as pop and classic rock covers of music by John Prine, America, The Beatles, David Bowie, The Eagles, Elton John, Tom Petty and more.
At 2 p.m., Victoria will take the stage again.
More details
A visit to the small town is like stepping back in time. Its five square blocks of century-old stores, restaurants, galleries and inns are a nostalgic reminder of small-town America the way grandparents knew it. Dillsboro has an interesting array of mom-and-pop businesses specializing in delightful merchandise.
Within the vivid colors of autumn, guests are invited to come and enjoy Dillsboro and stroll through the colorful fine arts and crafts, dance and sing to the music, feel the breeze of mountains and taste the foods of the town.
For more information, call Brenda Anders at Dogwood Crafters at 828-506-8331.