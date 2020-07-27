Governor issues executive order on nursing facility authority
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order on Friday, July 24, returning regulatory authority for skilled nursing facilities to the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Current restrictions remain in place as NCDHHS collaborates with industry and advocacy organizations, monitors progress and evaluates options to best protect the health and wellbeing of staff, residents and their loved ones.

To slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities, including combination skilled nursing/adult care assisted living facilities must continue to restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, including end-of-life situations. Communal dining and group activities also remain restricted.

Since the start of the pandemic, North Carolina has taken early and aggressive action to protect residents of long-terms care facilities. Residents in nursing and adult care homes are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and the nature of long-term care facilities makes it difficult to control an outbreak.

