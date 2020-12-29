Help available online for energy costs

RALEIGH —The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced that beginning Jan. 4, households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) online at epass.nc.gov.

Applying for these programs online is easy and convenient, as well as safe, and helps people socially distance. Applicants also can call their county department of social services to apply by phone or print a paper application from epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at their county department of social services.

“We know that this is going to be a challenging winter for many families because of COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to apply for help with their heating costs this winter while staying safe and socially distant.”

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program is a seasonal program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. LIEAP applications will be accepted Jan. 4 to March 31 or until funds are exhausted. To be eligible for LIEAP, a household must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria