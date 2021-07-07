Judge jails editor over reporter's use of recorder in court

Stone, who in January 2020 received a letter from a different judge reprimanding him for taking a photo inside a courtroom, was aware cellphones were prohibited and had been notified at the time that he wasn't allowed to bring a "cellphone, camera or any other recording device into the courthouse" unless he had a judge's permission.

Having remembered only the prohibition on cellphones, Stone told Sasser that an audio recorder was fine. Sasser used the device during a recess to interview a source in the courtroom. When Futrell learned Sasser had the recorder, he directed the reporter to remove it from his courtroom.

Sasser went back to the newsroom. A bailiff called him to return to court to speak with the judge and Stone accompanied him back.

The two expected the judge to speak with them behind closed doors but were surprised when a bailiff directed them inside the courtroom, where Futrell stopped the trial and found the editor and reporter in criminal contempt of court. The judge sentenced Stone to five days in jail and fined Sasser $500.

"I was blown away that the decision was made that fast," Stone said. "It happened so fast. There was no real way to process it in the moment and recognize what I was even involved in. All of a sudden, I'm in orange."