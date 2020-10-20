Melonas named forest supervisor in NC

ATLANTA — James Melonas has been selected to become the next forest supervisor of the national forests in North Carolina.

The Pisgah, Nantahala, Uwharrie and Croatan national forests make up the national forests in North Carolina and encompass more than 1.25 million acres, with the supervisor's office located in Asheville.

"The national forests in North Carolina are a truly special place and I am honored to have this opportunity to return to North Carolina and the southern region of the forest service,” said Melonas. “I am excited to reconnect and meet with the incredible employees, partners and volunteers in North Carolina as we work together to steward these wonderful forests.”

Melonas has served as the forest supervisor for the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico since 2017. Prior to that, he served as the deputy forest supervisor in North Carolina. Melonas started his career with the forest service in 2005 as a presidential management fellow and has served in various staff and line officer positions at the district, region and national levels.