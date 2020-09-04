Most road construction suspended through Tuesday

RALEIGH — Labor Day, which is the unofficial end of summer, is typically filled with travelers on roadways. AAA Carolinas projects that people will stay closer to home due to COVID-19, but that many people will still travel the holiday weekend..
To help ease travel over the holiday weekend, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is suspending most construction along interstates and U.S. routes starting Friday and running through Tuesday. Drivers should be aware that they may still encounter closed or narrowed lanes and lane shifts where the type of work doesn’t allow for normal traffic patterns. And remember work zone speed limits are still in effect, even if crews are not working.
Before heading out of town, check road conditions at drivenc.gov for the most up-to-date traffic information.
Also, on this holiday weekend, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program is joining forces with multiple agencies, including hundreds of law enforcement officers around the state, to help prevent impaired driving.
According to GHSP, 10 people died and almost 600 were injured because of impaired driving over the Labor Day week last year. Drivers should expect extra law enforcement patrolling in all 100 counties. NCDOT and GHSP remind folks to never drink and drive.
For more information about NCDOT Now, contact the NCDOT Communications Office at 919-707-2660. Additional news stories from throughout the week can be found on ncdot.gov.
