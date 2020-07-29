NC attorney general announces $49 million Medicaid fraud settlement

RALEIGH — State Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday a $49 million multistate settlement and an agreement in principle with biotechnology company Progenity Inc. to resolve allegations that the company fraudulently billed federal health care programs for prenatal tests and provided kickbacks to physicians to encourage them to order Progenity tests for their patients.
North Carolina will receive $50,292.24 of the settlement to resolve claims relating specific to the state’s Medicaid program.
“Health care providers should make decisions about their patients’ care by relying on medically sound information, not because they were influenced by companies looking to maximize their own profit,” Stein said. “My office will continue to hold companies responsible for committing fraud and wasting taxpayer resources.”
Progenity makes extensive admissions regarding its conduct with respect to the fraudulent billing and kickback claims. The settlement resolves allegations that Progenity overbilled Medicaid to seek reimbursement for noninvasive prenatal tests that screen for genetic disorders and abnormalities, using a billing code that misrepresented the tests provided. The settlement also resolves allegations that Progenity provided illegal kickbacks by:
» Providing excessive “draw fees” that exceeded fair market value for blood specimens collected for Progenity tests.
» Providing meals and happy hours for physicians and their staffs that often involved little or no educational content.
» Improperly reducing or waiving patient coinsurance and deductible payments.
The settlement arises in part from a private whistleblower lawsuit. A National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units team participated in the investigation and the settlement negotiations with Progenity on behalf of the states. The North Carolina settlement agreement was reached by the Medicaid Investigations Division of the North Carolina Department of Justice and the North Carolina Division of Health Benefits.
The Medicaid Investigations Division investigates fraud and abuse by health care companies and providers, as well as patient abuse and neglect in facilities that are funded by Medicaid. To date, the division has recovered more than $850 million in restitution and penalties for North Carolina.
The MID receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant of more than $6.16 million for federal fiscal year 2020. The remaining 25%, totaling $2.05 million for fiscal year 2020, is funded by the state.
Medicaid is a federal-state program that helps provide medical care for people with limited income.
To report Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, call the Medicaid Investigations Division at 919-881-2320.
